14 from the Arts Council Collection as it celebrates 75 years

The Arts Council Collection is celebrating its 75th anniversary with Right About Now, an exhibition at No. 9 Cork Street featuring highlights from its recent contemporary art acquisitions during 2019-2021.

Established in 1946, the Arts Council Collection is today the most widely circulated national loan collection of modern and contemporary British art spanning paintings, sculpture, prints, drawings, performance and moving image.

It supports and promotes British artists by acquiring art at an early stage of their careers and is seen by millions of people in public spaces, from galleries and museums to hospitals, libraries and universities.

Representing one of the most important collections of British modern and contemporary art in the world, it includes work from a diverse range of artists from Barbara Hepworth, Tracey Emin, Anish Kapoor and Henry Moore to Mona Hatoum, Anthea Hamilton, Lubaina Himid, and Grayson Perry.

Here are some of their landmark acquisitions made during its 75-year history as well as some of the recently acquired contemporary works, which are on display in Right About Now.

Richard Hamilton, Self Portrait, 1938

Richard Hamilton went on to blaze a trail for Pop Art in Britain with work like Just What Is It That Makes Today’s Homes So Different, So Appealing? and Swingeing London. This early work by the influential Pop Artist was drawn when he was only 16.

Barbara Hepworth, Reconstruction, 1947

The first work by a woman sculptor to be acquired by the Collection was in fact a sketch from Barbara Hepworth’s remarkable series of exquisite drawings and paintings made during the late 1940s, illustrating surgeons at work in operating theatres within post-war Britain.

Karin Jonzen, Seated Nude, 1951

Karin Jonzen’s Seated Nude was the first sculpture by a woman acquired by the Collection. It’s currently on show as part of a touring Arts Council Collection exhibition called Breaking the Mould. Seated Nude testifies to Jonzen’s commitment to her bold development of figurative sculpture. It was purchased in 1951, the same year as The Festival of Britain.

David Hockney, We Two Boys Together Clinging, 1961

This monumental work was made by Hockney early in his career and purchased at a time when homosexuality was illegal in England.

Claudette Johnson, Trilogy, 1988

Emerging as part of the BLK Art Group in the 1980s, Claudette Johnson has always invited the women who sit for her to “take up space in a way that is reflective of who they are”, rather than portray them passively as she sees them. In Trilogy (1982-86) the three sitters were invited to position their bodies to take up the whole space. It was purchased when Sonia Boyce was on the acquisitions committee and is a very popular artwork in the collection, and on loan often.

Antony Gormley, Field for the British Isles, 1993

Field for the British Isles, Antony Gormley, 1993 is the largest single work in the Arts Council Collection and one of the most popular. ”Field’ is like a living organism,’ Gormley has said, ‘like water it settles in place, it doesn’t organise it.’ This close-packed crowd, a field, a sea at one’s feet, is a reminder that the world’s entire population could stand on the Isle of Wight shoulder to shoulder, if they were packed as closely as this.

Wolfgang Tillmans, Dan, 2008

Wolfgang Tillmans was the first photographer and the first non-British person to be awarded the Turner Prize. His photographic practice since the early 1990s constitutes a degree of innovation in the field that is arguably unmatched anywhere. While his work bears close relation to traditional genres in painting such as portraiture and still life as well as abstraction, his understanding of the photograph as physical object is unique.

Roger Hiorns, Seizure 2008

A glittering site-specific work faced with the demolition of a social housing block in early 2011, Seizure was acquired by the Arts Council Collection, thanks to a gift by the artist, Artangel and the Jerwood Charitable Foundation through Art Fund, with the support of The Henry Moore Foundation.

The work, weighing over 31 tonnes, was successfully extracted from the property in February 2011, following meticulous planning which saw one wall of the flat removed before the whole structure was pulled out of the building using hydraulic jacks and craned onto the back of a low loader. Seizure was subsequently transported to its new home at Yorkshire Sculpture Park where it is now on public display.

Phyllida Barlow, untitled: dunce, 2015

Phyllida Barlow uses common construction materials including plaster, plywood, foam and wire mesh to form large-scale sculptures that disrupt and subvert the spaces they inhabit. Her untitled:dunce, 2015 was acquired in 2016, and is an example of the collection supporting ambitious large scale sculpture by women.

Tai Shani, Dark Continent: Semiramis Performance, 2018

Dark Continent: Semiramis Performance, 2018 is a major performance work which was purchased prior to it being nominated for the Turner Prize, the first time it was awarded to all artists as a collective.

Oliver Beer, Animation Reanimation (I Wan’na be Like You), 2017

With the support of Ikon Gallery, Oliver Beer worked with 2,500 children from Birmingham, who each drew and reinterpreted one of the 2,500 frames used to animate the song from Walt Disney’s Jungle Book of 1967. He then spliced together the frames, which were assigned in order of age, so that the drawings evolve from the faint lines and crumpled paper of infants into lucid pictures by adolescents.

The work includes a soundtrack composed from all the languages into which the film has been dubbed. From French to Finnish, the sound flickers through these recordings, speaking to the ubiquity and universality of the cartoon.

Liv Preston, DOG QUEST, 2020

Liv Preston’s sculpture DOG QUEST, 2020, depicts a dog’s head. Cast from a piece of graffiti found in an outbuilding at an abandoned slate mine in North Wales, this object considers the representation and consistent presence of dogs in human culture. The word ‘quest’ in the work’s title alludes to its method of production by a team assembled to document the graffiti, rendering it as something closer to a treasure or relic than simply a record of a surface.

Olivia Bax, Hopper, 2020

Olivia Bax uses steel, chicken wire, newspaper and household paint to create colourful large-scale forms. Interested in the process and physicality of construction, she begins with a linear ‘drawing in space’ made from steel, and then builds up textures to reveal the work’s sculptural narrative. Hopper, 2020 was included in the exhibition Off Grid, which was organised after the artist won the Mark Tanner Sculpture Award in 2019.

Prem Sahib, User 06, 2017

Prem Sahib’s practice includes sculpture, painting, installation and live events. User_06, 2017, is part of a body of work nicknamed ‘sweat panels’, the earliest of which date from 2012. In this series of work, aluminium sheets are hand-painted with resin droplets suggestive of a natural or bodily response, such as condensation or perspiration, treating the hard industrial surface as skin.

