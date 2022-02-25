An extraordinary collection of designs in plastic

A vast collection of plastic objects is recognised as nationally important

The Museum of Design in Plastics at the University of Bournemouth has been building a reputation as an important collection since it was established in 2007.

As well as housing a sequence of plastic objects that tell a fascinating story of modern manufacturing it is also at the forefront of era-defining debates examining the future and legacy of plastics – from the material’s impact on arts, environment and culture to its role in pioneering healthcare innovation.

Now this singular collection has been officially awarded Designated status by Arts Council England, recognising the museum’s parade of plastic objects as a ‘collection of national importance’.

Featuring everything from pink sandcastle buckets to obsolete coffee-coloured computers of the 1980s, the collection is the world’s most comprehensive survey into how plastics have transformed the designed world.

Travelling from the earliest designs in natural plastics to 3D printed objects, it includes sporting objects like an early billiard ball formed in imitation of ivory, era-defining toys like Hasbro’s iconic Mr Potato Head and items crucial to improving the human condition, like prosthetic limbs. There’s even a place for the plastic beer can widget.

The work of many leading designers is housed in the collection including creations by Zaha Hadid, Kenneth Grange, Dieter Rams, Ettore Sottsass and Philippe Starke. It’s also a treasury of essential everyday objects that design in plastics has made possible, such as humble plugs and switches.

“There is no other collection in the world which researches and engages with the impact of design in plastics on society so effectively and extensively,” says the Museum’s Chief Curator, Professor Susan Lambert, who can talk with authority on anything from toy tipper trucks and tote bags made out of deflated bouncy castles to oxygen catheters and reusable coffee cups.

Some of the larger objects include a prototype of a ridable all-plastic bike created in 1980 for Volvo, which proved to be too expensive, stiff, and relatively heavier than a steel bike. It was also rather ugly.

The bubble acrylic canopy of the Hawker Sea Fury, which came into service just after the Second World War, was a more successful plastic innovation, offering an uninterrupted view of the surrounding sky as the material could support its own weight without an intrusive metal framework.

As to the humble but ingenious beer can widget, this treasured museum object first appeared in the 1980s, using a small injection moulded sphere that combines pressurised nitrogen and carbon dioxide which is released when the can is opened and the pressure drops. The resulting agitation causes the dissolved CO2 within the beer to form bubbles which rise to the surface.

There’s genius to be found in many of these objects, which have impacted on everything from the way we drink beer at home to how we receive medical care. But as befits a holding of objects made from an often contested material, the museum, which lives at the University’s Wallisdown campus, has taken on a role as convenor of discussions around both the positive and negative impacts of plastics across the globe.

“In recent years, discourse around plastics in the designed world has been divisive, being somewhat polarised by issues around overuse and sustainability,” adds Professor Lambert.

“We often see plastics depicted as objects that leave an indelible and damaging impact on the natural world, and while that’s certainly something we need to address as a global community, the current pandemic will see more than 8 billion plastic vaccination syringes used across the world to counter the threat of COVID-19.

“Over the course of the pandemic and beyond, plastics have been crucial to saving lives and ensuring the safety of populations across the world. Their sustainable and responsible disposal and innovative use is, however, something that we must consider and encourage for future generations.”

The Designation Scheme is designed to help raise the profile of nationally and internationally significant collections throughout England, helping to safeguard them for the enjoyment and enrichment of generations to come.

Explore the collection online at www.modip.ac.uk/collections