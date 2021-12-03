Brothers in Art: Walter and Harold Steggles and the East London Group

As a vibrant exhibition of their work continues at the Beecroft Art Gallery, Museum Crush talks to East London Group historian Alan Waltham about Harold and Walter Steggles and his role in preserving their legacy

The paintings of the East London Group have been enjoying a renaissance in recent years. The group of figurative painters, comprised of mainly working class men and women from the East End of London augmented by a few trained artists from the Slade School of Fine Art, was tutored by John Cooper and mentored by Walter Sickert at their art classes in Bow during the 1920s and 1930s.

And for a few years across those two decades their art was feted, bought and displayed in major galley shows across the UK. Two of their members, Elwin Hawthorne and Walter Steggles, represented Britain at the Venice Biennale of 1936.

But after falling out of fashion and sight following the Second World War an appreciation of their landscapes of London and beyond has taken some years to relight. Now, thanks to a lively social media presence and a persisting predilection for the mid-century, they are enjoying a popularity akin to their 1920s/1930s heyday.

Much of this renaissance is down to the hard work of Alan Waltham, who as well as publishing websites about the group has built up a strong social media following – notably on Twitter, which serves up a restorative stream of beautiful realist paintings to an ever expanding group of followers.

He has also co-curated this Beecroft show, bringing together works from nearly 40 family holdings and private collections around the country and from the Shell Heritage Art Collection, as well as from Waltham’s own family collection.

Alan’s wife is the niece of Walter and Harold Steggles, and this exhibition, which is the second East London Group show at the Beecroft, presents over 80 paintings by the two brothers, along with a representative selection of work by fourteen of their contemporaries.

Alan’s devotion to the East London Group goes back to 1997 when he and his wife were given the task of looking after the contents of a house left to Alan’s mother in law, Dilly. Dilly’s brother Walter Steggles (known in the family as Wally) never married and until his death lived with his mother in various locations before settling in Bradford on Avon.

“We were presented with this completely unexpectedly,” says Alan who suddenly found himself the custodian of a some of Wally’s work and collection, catalogues as well as other ephemera (and “enough nick knacks to fill a small antiques shop”).

“As we were going through all of this, a catalogue from a 1935 show at the Lefevre Gallery came up, and as I was looking at the French contingent, I thought: ‘we didn’t know about this’. We obviously knew that Wally and Harold had exhibited but we had little idea of the scale and the reputation that the group had shown on.”

The East London Group may have fallen into deep obscurity by the 1990s, but the Lefevre catalogue offered a vital clue to their remarkable level of fame and success in the 1920s and 1930s.

As well as Wally, Harold and their fellow East London Group artists – such as Elwin Hawthorne, Henry Silk and Albert Turpin – the Lefevre’s ‘Exhibition of Paintings by British and French Artists’ listed Christopher Wood, Vanessa Bell and Jacob Epstein. The French contingent included Gauguin, Cezanne, Renoir, Vuillard and Monet. Picasso also made an appearance.

“Then I found out that Wally and Elwin had represented Britain at the Venice Biennale,” adds Alan. “I talked to [East London Group biographer and author] David Buckman and he didn’t know either of these things – and hadn’t been told about them when he’d interviewed Wally.”

David Buckman’s subsequent book about the East London Group, from Bow to the Biennale, brilliantly charts the full story, beginning in the early 1920s when the First Bethnal Green Men’s Institute show was held at Bethnal Green Museum in the spring of 1924.

Again, the catalogue for this exhibition is fascinating and sets the tone for what would become the unique selling point of the group in the reviews of the time.

“Started little more than a year ago by a warehouseman, house decorator, three deck hands waiting for a ship and a haddock smoker. It has attracted to itself about 30 regular members.”

In those early days, and until the portrait painter John Cooper’s involvement, the classes were men only. The enigmatic Cooper came in having finished his art school training – he put himself through the Slade with his de-mob payment from the Royal Flying Corps – and quickly the evening classes transferred from Bethnal Green to the Bromley by Bow Institute.

Taking the core of the students with him, Cooper also brought in artists and tutors like William Coldstream, Walter Sickert and his then wife and former Slade student, Phyllis Bray.

“The classes were either one, two or three nights per week and two hours at a time,” says Alan. “They were being charged to go and if they were late, they were fined.

“In the case of Wally and Harold they would go from the City of London back out to Ilford or Chadwell Heath, have something to eat at home and then come back into London for the classes. So there was a determined approach to learn.

“There’s a picture of Wally’s in the Southend show dating from 1924 and a sketch that Harold did of the same view. Wally was 16 and Harold would have been 13.

“The brothers hadn’t started the classes at that point but Harold’s diaries from 1925 reveal how they would routinely go off together looking for subjects to sketch. So even before joining the classes they were avid and aspiring artists,”

There was talent and determination right across the group, but it was Cooper’s involvement that proved the catalyst for their progression and popularity. As well as being an inspirational tutor, his art world connections extended to influential collectors and dealers like Sir Joseph Duveen, Sam Courtauld and Charles Aitken, all of whom actively backed the East London Group.

“In 1928 the group had the East London Art Club show at the Whitechapel, which Duveen and Courtlauld would have sponsored,” adds Alan. “I suspect Duveen was already buying their work in 1926, and a couple of those pictures – by Archibald Hattemore – were gifted to the National Collection. They then had to be borrowed back for the Whitechapel show.”

That show opened on the December 8, 1928, and within a week there was coverage in ten national newspapers.

“That was a real booster rocket underneath them,” says Alan. “And then there was a small show the following April at the Tate, and the Lefevre show in December 1929. Any group would have killed for that level of exposure.”

A series of touring shows and the crowning achievement of works by Elwin Hawthorne and Walter Steggles travelling to Italy as part of Britain’s contribution to the 1936 Venice Biennale rounded off a very successful period in which the East London Group painters even began to look beyond their London stamping grounds.

Sickert and Cooper had famously told their students to paint what was in front of them – resulting in a series of compelling urban landscapes – but as success came, the artists ventured further afield, and the palette lightened.

Wally and Harold bought a car with some of the proceeds of their painting sales and became great travellers, painting everywhere from Essex to Normandy, Yorkshire to Cornwall.

“Eventually 730-odd paintings were displayed of which only 226 were actually East London,” says Alan, “330 were either seascape or landscapes. People expect to see all these East End street scenes, but the fact they were traveling and painting and found inspiration beyond where they lived, is very interesting.”

But with the Second World War came a change in fortunes, Cooper died unexpectedly in 1943 at the age of just 49 and the group never exhibited together as the East London Group again. Most of them, including Wally and Harold, eventually went back to their day jobs. Harold gave up painting altogether but Wally continued as an amateur and even encouraged his mother to pick up the brush.

Various members such as Elwin Hawthorne, Lilian Leahy, Phyllis Brae, Wally, Harold and Cecil Osborne tried to reinstate the group in the 1940s but tastes and times had changed.

“A combination of the catastrophe of the Second World War, the subsequent change in artistic taste and the monumental changes in society that were happening – the rocket age, jet age, electronic age and that sort of thing were coming at a pace. I suspect they were deemed to be old hat – or yesterday’s men and women.

“Elwin who had been under personal contract with the Lefevre was told ‘we’re not interested anymore’ and he became really disillusioned to the extent that he used one of his paintings to repair his coal bunker. He screwed it to the wall.”

That picture, Almshouse on Mile End Road, is currently hanging in Southend. If you look very closely you will see two screw holes, which have been filled and repaired.

Elwin Hawthorne eventually got an office job and later began teaching art at evening class. He collapsed on the bus on the way to one of these classes and died the following day of a brain aneurism. He wasn’t yet 50. Harold Steggles worked for a firm of city lawyers in London – working his way up from a junior clerk to become a partner. He set his brushes aside until he was encouraged to pick them up again by his wife and daughter as a from of therapy after he was diagnosed with Leukaemia in the late 1960s. He died aged just 60.

Wally Steggles retired from his job at a shipping firm in 1967 and quietly returned to painting. He died aged 89 in 1997.

The story may have a quiet and possibly ignoble end, but from the East End to the Venice Biennale, the coal bunker and now back to the gallery and out across social media, it has been quite a journey for the East London Group artists as their work once again finds an appreciative audience.

“I think we have struck a rich vein of change in popular taste,” says Alan. “People are coming back to things that they recognise. You don’t have to have somebody standing next to the work to explain the concept of what the artist was trying to achieve and what the motivations were. You can stand in front of any East London Group work and read it directly. You don’t need to be told.”

A well-rounded vision of England in the 1920s and 1930s, complete with a fascinating back story, awaits visitors to the Beecroft Galley.

