Burns House, Dumfries: A place of pilgrimage since 1796

21-01-22

small buff coloured pamphlet with a tartan fabric spine for Burns House Dumfries

The Burns’ House Guidebook circa 1940. © courtesy of Burns House Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway Council

As Burns Night approaches, Curator Judith Hewitt talks about the small but beautiful Burns House museum in Dumfries. which has been a place of pilgrimage ever since the poet’s death in 1796

‘O grandest city of the world, for thou hast Burns’ grave’

This quote comes from the c.1940 ‘Official Handbook of Burns’ House Dumfries and other Memories of the National Poet, an historic guidebook now in the Burns House Museum collection.

The charming old vintage guidebook and accompanying poster really caught my eye when I started working within Burns House, Dumfries. The prominent proclamation that ‘Visitors to Dumfries should not fail to visit Burns House’ echoed my own aims and aspirations for the last home of Robert Burns and the place where he died and what better time than now to visit (as Burns Night approaches).

Burns died in the house in 1796 of rheumatic fever and was buried in a simple grave in the churchyard of St. Michael’s in Dumfries, shortly before his wife, Jean, gave birth to their ninth child.

Panting of Burns’ House, Dumfries, now on Burns Street. © courtesy of The Robert Burns House Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway Council

etching of a mausoleum with Palladian style dome

The Burns Mausoleum, Dumfries in 1878. © courtesy of The Robert Burns House Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway Council

painting of a picturesque street with stone house and spire in the distance

‘The house in which the poet died’ painting. © courtesy of The Robert Burns House, Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway Council

Their small sandstone townhouse, which remained the home of Jean Armour Burns who outlived her husband by many years, has been a centre of pilgrimage and remembrance ever since the poet’s death.

Jean also became a well-known figure in Dumfries and a statue of her now stands nearby located equidistant between Burns House and the Burns Mausoleum, which was built in 1815 and now contains the graves of Burns and his wife together with five of their children.

The townhouse was bought by Colonel William Nichol Burns, the the sixth child and second surviving son Burns and his wife, in 1851 to preserve the home of his parents and it became a public museum in 1935.

Burns House includes some amazing objects such as Jean Armour’s cookbook and spectacles, a desk known to have been used by Burns, one of his masonic aprons and his writing etched into the windowpane.

Letters and manuscripts in Burns’ own hand are displayed alongside early editions of his work.

Devotees of Burns can also visit the Robert Burns Centre in Dumfries to see a model of Dumfries in the 1790s: these were the streets Burns walked and where he composed some of his most famous poetry and song.

oval watercolour miniature of Robert Burns

Miniature of Robert Burns, which belonged to Jean Armour Burns. © courtesy of The Robert Burns House, Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway Council

period colour postcard showing a portrait of a Victorian woman in a bonnet

Jean Armour Burns. © courtesy of The Robert Burns House, Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway Council

Black and white photo of dignitaries standing on the steps of a house next to a microphone

The opening of Burns House as a museum in 1935. © courtesy of The Robert Burns House, Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway Council

But for me the small booklet, illustrated with sketches and descriptions of the house, not only evokes the history of the place but also the emotions connected with it. Burns is so much more than an historic individual – he is a central part of Scottish culture and identity today: it is truly a privilege to work with the collection and to help preserve this historic property.

The team at Dumfries and Galloway Council Arts and Museums Service are very pleased to be bringing this to life throughout January and inspiring the next generation with a love of Burns through ‘Meet Robert and Jean’ school sessions at Burns House with wreath laying at his Mausoleum (to the tune of pipes) throughout January.

We want young people to appreciate the important part that Dumfries played in Robert Burns’ life and to realise that because of that, they can be said to live in ‘the grandest city of the world’!

NB Dumfries isn’t a city. But Burns House is open Tuesday to Saturday 10-4 by appointment.

sketch of a bedroom glimpsed through an open door

Magic lantern slide showing the bedroom in Burns House, Dumfries. © courtesy of The Robert Burns House, Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway Council

black and white photo of two women in early Edwardian dress with a little boy in a kilt and tam o' shanter

Some of the many descendants of Robert Burns at Burns House. © courtesy of The Robert Burns House, Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway Council

poster for Burns Houe with sketch of the kitchen and

Burns House promotional poster circa 1940. © courtesy of The Robert Burns House, Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway Council

