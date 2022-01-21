Burns House, Dumfries: A place of pilgrimage since 1796

As Burns Night approaches, Curator Judith Hewitt talks about the small but beautiful Burns House museum in Dumfries. which has been a place of pilgrimage ever since the poet’s death in 1796

‘O grandest city of the world, for thou hast Burns’ grave’

This quote comes from the c.1940 ‘Official Handbook of Burns’ House Dumfries and other Memories of the National Poet, an historic guidebook now in the Burns House Museum collection.

The charming old vintage guidebook and accompanying poster really caught my eye when I started working within Burns House, Dumfries. The prominent proclamation that ‘Visitors to Dumfries should not fail to visit Burns House’ echoed my own aims and aspirations for the last home of Robert Burns and the place where he died and what better time than now to visit (as Burns Night approaches).

Burns died in the house in 1796 of rheumatic fever and was buried in a simple grave in the churchyard of St. Michael’s in Dumfries, shortly before his wife, Jean, gave birth to their ninth child.

Their small sandstone townhouse, which remained the home of Jean Armour Burns who outlived her husband by many years, has been a centre of pilgrimage and remembrance ever since the poet’s death.

Jean also became a well-known figure in Dumfries and a statue of her now stands nearby located equidistant between Burns House and the Burns Mausoleum, which was built in 1815 and now contains the graves of Burns and his wife together with five of their children.

The townhouse was bought by Colonel William Nichol Burns, the the sixth child and second surviving son Burns and his wife, in 1851 to preserve the home of his parents and it became a public museum in 1935.

Burns House includes some amazing objects such as Jean Armour’s cookbook and spectacles, a desk known to have been used by Burns, one of his masonic aprons and his writing etched into the windowpane.

Letters and manuscripts in Burns’ own hand are displayed alongside early editions of his work.

Devotees of Burns can also visit the Robert Burns Centre in Dumfries to see a model of Dumfries in the 1790s: these were the streets Burns walked and where he composed some of his most famous poetry and song.

But for me the small booklet, illustrated with sketches and descriptions of the house, not only evokes the history of the place but also the emotions connected with it. Burns is so much more than an historic individual – he is a central part of Scottish culture and identity today: it is truly a privilege to work with the collection and to help preserve this historic property.

The team at Dumfries and Galloway Council Arts and Museums Service are very pleased to be bringing this to life throughout January and inspiring the next generation with a love of Burns through ‘Meet Robert and Jean’ school sessions at Burns House with wreath laying at his Mausoleum (to the tune of pipes) throughout January.

We want young people to appreciate the important part that Dumfries played in Robert Burns’ life and to realise that because of that, they can be said to live in ‘the grandest city of the world’!

NB Dumfries isn’t a city. But Burns House is open Tuesday to Saturday 10-4 by appointment.