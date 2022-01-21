Chester: The City of Silver

Liz Montgomery, Curator at Chester’s Grosvenor Museum, on the city’s silver making tradition and the collection that celebrates it

Chester is a sparkling regional jewellery hub and you do not have to go far to find one of its 20 jewellery shops, many of which are long-standing family firms. What can explain this glittering concentration of jewellers?

The answer lies in Chester’s fascinating ‘silver’ history and its nationally-important silver collection housed at Chester’s Grosvenor Museum. It also explains why it was the recipient from the Acceptance in Lieu Panel earlier this month of a stunning 1711 Queen Anne silver salver made by Anthony Nelme.

Chester’s prowess in gold and silvermaking is inextricably linked to its location for it is adjacent to North Wales with its high-yielding lead mines where silver is plentifully found. Protecting these rich deposits of Welsh silver – as well as gold, iron, copper and lead deposits was a key reason the Romans fought so long to secure Wales and is one reason Chester was the location of a legionary fortress.

Chester’s location was to prove useful again in the early 10th century when its thriving trade with Dublin, one of the Vikings richest towns, led to 25 ‘moneyers’ minting coins in Chester – a number not even exceeded by London.

Not resting on their laurels, around 1200, Chester’s townsmen established a Goldsmiths’ Guild (covering silversmiths as well as goldsmiths) and during the medieval times, the practice of adding hallmarks began to be applied as a guarantee of the purity of the precious metal (represented one of Britain’s oldest forms of consumer protection).

At first, a single hallmark of the maker was added but the Chester Goldsmiths’ Guild saw that it could be improved and in 1687 took the initiative to establish its own assay office that made four hallmarks compulsory.

This disciplined approach and the quality of its silver no doubt made it an easy decision for the Government to make Chester one of the few assay towns in an Act of Parliament in 1701. From the early 1700s new date letter punches were introduced in July each year and the city hallmarked its silver (and that from surrounding cities) for over 250 years, until closed by an Act of Parliament in 1962.

The 18th century was the heyday of Chester silver and also the time of the Richardson’s four-generation dynasty of silver and goldmakers. Of this glittering family, Richard Richardson II is considered Chester’s greatest silvermaker.

The Lowe family dominated the silver trade in Chester for over a century from 1794 and continued in the assay business until 1962. Today, Lowe & Sons on Chester’s Bridge Street East Row is still a jewellery premises and is one of the longest established jewellers in the country.

The Grosvenor Museum has built up and been gifted the largest and most comprehensive collection of Chester hallmarked silver outside London. Covering over 400 years of history our present collection owes a huge debt to so many scholars, benefactors and great museum curators. For instance, the Ridgway gallery is named after Canon Maurice Ridgway (1918-2002) in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the study of Chester silver.

Mostly acquired since 1975, the collection’s greatest strength is Chester hallmarked silver, dating between the 16th and 20th centuries. Among other locally-related pieces are Chester race trophies, Cheshire church plate and secular silver and part of the Marquess of Ormonde’s collection.

In recent times this legacy was taken up by two great curators at Grosvenor Museum – Nicholas Moore from 1975-90 and more recently, the much-missed, Peter Broughton, 1983 to 2019. We are fortunate to have much of this remarkable collection on permanent display and available to view at no charge.

The Queen Anne Salver is very pertinent gift as it is engraved with the seals of the County Palatine of Chester and was made for Chief Justice, Sir Joseph Jekyll. A wax stamp or seal was used like a signature on important documents for centuries. By law, on the death of a monarch or the last holder of high office, seals were defaced so they could not be used again.

By the 17th century, it became the custom for the last holder of the seals to commission leading silversmith of the day to incorporate an engraved version of the original seals on to a plate or salver (a flat surface lending itself well to the engraving of the seals).

Silver is one of Chester’s greatest contributions to the visual arts in Britain and this exquisite silver salver will provide an ongoing focus to celebrate and explore Chester’s astonishing silver collection.