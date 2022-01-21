Drokk! The evolution of Judge Dredd at the Cartoon Museum

The Cartoon Museum takes a closer look at the evolution of one of British comics’ favourite anti-heroes, Judge Dredd

Judge Dredd made his first appearance in the second edition of the comic 2000AD in 1977. And for a largely psychotic character with no feelings, he’s proved to be one of our most enduring comic characters.

At the Cartoon Museum they are hosting a special ‘In Focus’ exhibition to celebrate the 45th Anniversary of both Judge Dredd and the comic that birthed him, 2000 AD.

Dredd @ 45 looks at Dredd’s evolution since his first appearance, and how artistic techniques have changed alongside the character. Despite the considerable changes in comic book art and production Dredd has kept the same look throughout, and the exhibition offers an amazing insight into the contrasting styles and techniques of the different artists who have worked on the strip over the past 45 years.

Back in 1977, the newly launched 2000AD rode the cusp of a wave of interest in science fiction that was fuelled by the Star Wars film and built on the popularity of the controversial British weekly comic with a penchant for violence and innovative artwork, Action Comic.

The latter’s most enduring character was a psychotic great white shark with an insatiable blood lust, but as well as worrying the hell out of parents and thrilling youngsters, Action helped kill off the once ubiquitous war comic and paved the way for a new type of comic book whose USP was sci-fi, cool ultraviolence and anti-heroes.

Step forward Dredd who soon eclipsed Dan Dare, who was briefly revived for the new comic venture. Like a future Dirty Harry meets Robocop with a splash of modern day Batman, he soon became the anti-hero comic book archetype, dispensing summary justice in a world of ravers, headbangers, murderers, drug dealers, necrophiles – you name it. Dredd even developed his own lexicon of pseudo swear words, including Stomm, Jovus, Grud and his favourite, Drokk.

His stamping ground was, and still is, Mega City One, a post-nuclear, future dystopian urban sprawl occupying most of the eastern United States. Here, police brutality, unfeeling authority and the abuse of the state comes up against a seething population of 170 million and counting.

This vibrant backdrop is one of the many factors that make Dredd the longest-running 2000 AD character – eclipsing other favourites like Rogue Trooper, Strontium Dog and ABC Warriors.

Dredd was originally created by Pat Mills and Carlos Ezquerra, although many others have since taken a turn at penning his chiselled jawline and trademark (and permanently extant) police helmet and armour.

And through it all, as Cartoon Museum Director Joe Sullivan puts it, “the Judge himself has always stayed the same as he has passed through the pencils of countless incredible artists.”

From the physical, cut-and-stick techniques utilized in the 1970s, to the crisp lines of the 1980s and the acetate overlays and detailed inking of the 1990s, to the introduction of digital techniques in the 2000s, Judge Dredd has somehow stood steadfast as the world of comic creation has changed around him.

As well Dredd’s different-but-somehow-the-same evolution, the exhibition also serves as a brilliant window back in time, allowing us to see how comic art has changed since he first appeared. Undoubtedly many digital tools used regularly by artists now could have easily featured in the pages of a 1970s copy of 2000 AD as ‘sci-fi tech’.

As with most comic book ventures in the late 1970s, 2000AD’s creators didn’t expect it to last very long – and certainly not beyond the year 2000 – but it has remained at the cutting edge of British comic culture for over four decades and continues to publish ground-breaking science fiction, fantasy, and horror.

Satirical, anti-establishment, and hyper-violent with a fresh, punk aesthetic the comic has also fostered generations of the biggest names in comics, from Alan Moore to Mark Millar, from Brian Bolland to Jock. With its monthly stablemate, the Judge Dredd Megazine, 2000 AD seemingly goes from strength to strength.

The exhibition has been developed in collaboration with the current 2000 AD custodians, Oxford based gaming studio, Rebellion, who now also operate across books, comics, TV and film. They also own the world’s largest archive of English language comics.

“Drokk”, as Dredd might say…