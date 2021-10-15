Traders of the Lost Arts at the House of Manannan brings together tools, photographs and stories to evoke the folk-life of the Isle of Man

The objects on display in this wonderful celebration of the traditional crafts, skills and lives of the tradespeople that once proliferated on the Isle of Man go back to the genesis of the Museum 1922, when it opened with the aim of conserving items that relate to Manx life.

Boasting a beautiful mix of form and function they are brought alive with the help of images of the tradespeople who crafted them and the people who used them alongside their memories and stories from a lost era of life on the Isle of Man.

The idea of augmenting the collection by gathering the actual memories of the people associated with local traditional life began in 1938, when the Director of the Manx Museum was inspired by the work of the Irish Folklore Commission and its collecting of ‘folk-memory.’

In 1948 the Commission visited the Isle of Man to record the remaining speakers of the Manx language and made 26 double-sided 12 inch discs of conversations, hymn readings, and recitations from more than a dozen native speakers.

The recordings highlighted the Island’s wealth of folk-life material, and cemented the idea of conducting a Manx Folk-Life Survey, with the aim to ‘record as much as possible of the life and crafts of the Manx community before the present century’.

The results of this pioneering work can be enjoyed here in Traders of the Lost Arts, which features a colourful parade of local characters ranging from Mr Corkish the bent puller to Mrs Lace the weaver.

“This exhibition is possible because of the work of the Irish Folklore Commission, Manx Museum and voluntary collectors almost a century ago,” says MNH Assistant Curator, Nicola Tooms.

“The detailed information they gathered, the old ‘unwanted’ objects they saved and the photographs they took are an invaluable source of information about the traditional skills, crafts and lives of the ordinary people living on the Isle of Man over a hundred years ago”.

The Survey gathered a mass of previously unrecorded information about buildings, crafts, tools and utensils, agriculture and fishing, dress and ornament, customs and beliefs, together with details of the people then alive and the incidents in their life.

It also drew an important distinction between folk-life and folklore, the former being very clearly what it aimed to collect:

‘Folklore deals with the spiritual side of life – with beliefs and customs that give a certain religious and magical significance to the acts and objects of everyday life. Folk-life, on the other hand, directs one’s attention not only to these beliefs and practices but to the normal occupations and material equipment of life.’

At a time when museums across the water were collecting antiquities and curios from far off lands, the Manx Museum’s approach was revolutionary – recognising the importance of the lives of ordinary people on the Isle of Man.

This fusing of object, memory and image has resulted in a rich museum collection bursting with local stories.

“The objects associated with the Island’s craft workers were often beautiful in form, even though they were primarily concerned with practical use or function rather than aesthetics,” adds Tooms.

“Skills were passed from one generation to the next, often within the same family, resulting in several generations of craft workers who kept traditional patterns and forms in the objects they created. Their tools, which were greatly valued, were usually made by the local blacksmith and wood turner or carpenter, and were also handed down from one generation to the next.

“As the traditional rural way of life on the Island changed to a more urban one, the skills of the once essential traders, the blacksmith, the thatcher, the wood turner, the hedge builder, and others, were forgotten, their tools left to rot and rust, and the old hand crafted items discarded or replaced with new.

“However, here on the Isle of Man, we were fortunate that a dedicated group of Folk Life collectors undertook to record as much information as they could, including interviewing the older generations and saving the objects before they vanished forever.”

Traders of the Lost Arts is on display at the House of Manannan from Saturday 23 October 2021 to September 2022. Admission is free.

Donations to support Manx National Heritage in continuing the care and promotion of the Island’s natural and cultural heritage are welcomed by the charity.