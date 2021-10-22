Fragonard’s Rococo masterpiece The Swing reveals its secrets

Fragonard’s masterpiece The Swing is to go back on display at the Wallace Collection after conservation
One of the most wonderfully frivolous paintings to be found in the canon of Rococo art, Jean-Honoré Fragonard’s The Swing has long been one of the most popular and famous paintings in the Wallace Collection.
Admired for centuries for its romantic composition, skilful brushwork and masterly use of colour, references to The Swing can be found in literature, contemporary art, design and cinema.
more like this
Yet despite its fame, relatively little is known about the painting. The circumstances of its commission are vague, with Fragonard opting to undertake a painting that other ‘academic’ painters had refused on account of its scandalous theme.
Fragonard’s methods in building the composition are also unclear and the paint surface was previously obscured by yellowed varnish and old retouching had also become visible.
Now new investigations resulting from a conservation programme at the Wallace through the summer of 2021 have shed light on the mysteries surrounding the painting and developed our understanding of Fragonard and his methods as an artist.
The removal of the yellowed varnish has transformed the painting, making the white lace of the young girl’s dress crisp and giving the composition a new sense of depth. Background details are also now apparent and the overall freshness and texture of the artist’s paint surface has been restored.
Little underdrawing or preparatory studies have been identified and Fragonard appears to have worked confidently and skilfully, directly on the canvas to create his finest masterpiece.
“Fragonard is an elusive artist who has fascinated me throughout my career,” says Dr Yuriko Jackall, Head of Curatorial and Curator of French Paintings at the Wallace Collection. “He is so varied, unpredictable, and accomplished. He left us with remarkably little documentary evidence about his life and working methods, we have therefore sought answers in his work itself. “
Born at Grasse, in the south of France in 1732, Fragonard trained in Paris with Chardin and then Boucher and was initially successful as a painter of decorative schemes. His now-famous series, The Progress of Love of 1771 (New York, Frick Collection), was commissioned by Madame du Barry, the last mistress of Louis XV but was refused in preference to classicising scenes by Marie-Joseph Vien.
He paid a second visit to Italy in 1773-4, continuing on his return to paint landscapes, fanciful portraits and scenes of ‘everyday’ life, as well as working as a book illustrator. His later life was taken up with arts administration and he remains an enigmatic and slightly elusive figure.
“Although more research remains to be done,” adds Jackall, “I am excited about the impact that closer looking at The Swing will have on the public and Fragonard scholarship generally.”
The painting is being reinstalled in specially relit galleries in November 2021, alongside the other seven Fragonard works in the Wallace Collection, allowing visitors to see for the first time how the artist developed across his career.
More Fragonard paintings in the Wallace Collection.
The return of The Swing is accompanied by a special season of events, which encompasses free public talks with special guests, a focused study course, and a book signing. The Collection has documented the conservation process and commissioned an insightful film exploring Fragonard and The Swing’s influence.
venue
Wallace Collection
London, Greater London
The Wallace Collection is a national museum which displays the wonderful works of art collected in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries by the first four Marquesses of Hertford and Sir Richard Wallace, the son of the 4th Marquess. It was bequeathed to the British nation by Sir Richard's widow, Lady…