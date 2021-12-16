Garden Museum celebrates botanical art genius Raymond Booth

The Garden Museum celebrates one of the greatest botanical artists of the twentieth century, Raymond Booth

The Garden Museum, which occupies the deconsecrated church of St Mary-at-Lambeth, explores and celebrates British gardening through its collections, temporary exhibitions, events and garden visits.

So this exhibition celebrating one of gardening’s quiet geniuses, Raymond Booth (1929 – 2015), is a fitting one given his uninterrupted lifetime dedication to all things horticultural.

One of the greatest botanical artists of his generation, Booth was born in a suburb of Leeds in 1929, and spent most of his lifetime painting the unusual plants he grew in his numerous greenhouses, cold frames, conservatory, and modest gardens in his home city of Leeds.

It is said he would never paint a plant unless he had grown and observed it himself through an entire season.

In 1946, when aged just sixteen he won a scholarship to Leeds College of Art, where he received an old-fashioned education in draughtsmanship and drawing. It was here that he became an adherent to representational art – eschewing the Modernist ideals of some of his fellow students and tutors

His time there was however interrupted by National Service, which he spent in Egypt, where he contracted tuberculosis. This led resulted in several months in a local sanatorium, which gave him time to pursue his studies of art and plants.

From here on in, his was a life dedicated to plants and by the 1950s his drawings of them had won several awards from the Royal Horticultural Society.

Passionate about nature, Booth was said to be ahead of his time in his awareness of the damage being inflicted by humans on the natural world.

He also had no interest in money beyond ensuring an adequate supply of painting materials. He rarely visited his own exhibitions – apart from a fleeting visit with his wife to his own retrospective at Leeds Art Gallery in 2002.

For Booth, visiting his own gallery shows seemed like a waste of a day when he could be painting, gardening or walking in his beloved Adel Woods, the 175 acres of woodland in the north of Leeds between Adel and his own home at Alwoodley.

Luckily, others did not share this view and queues regularly formed outside The Fine Art Society, where he began exhibiting in 1962, at the openings of new exhibitions.

This exhibition, which has been curated by Peyton Skipwith, a fine art consultant, author and former Deputy Managing Director of The Fine Art Society, celebrates this forgotten genius with many never-before-seen paintings uncovered from Booth’s studio.

After Booth’s death his widow Jean asked Skipwith to clear his painting room; not an easy task as he rarely threw anything away. In the process he uncovered at least half the works in this exhibition.

Booth had what might be termed an obsession with plants, and his in-depth knowledge gave his work a beautiful honesty. His paintings are not flawless depictions; the curling edges of hellebore leaves beginning to brown might feature just as prominently as fleshy petals, glossy leaves and the unfurling stems of fresh new growth.

Fritillaries were amongst his favourite flowers, and he planted many different varieties. Each flower was carefully studied and the different properties of flowers from each individual species were beautifully depicted.

But for Booth a plant was just as intriguing in its dormant state, and he regularly illustrated the dried stems and paper-thin leaves of last year’s fritillaries with the fleshy bulb and root system intact.

The exhibition also includes some of his highly regarded landscapes with densely worked foregrounds that are rich with foliage and detail. Booth was a perfectionist who worked slowly and these latter works exemplify his meticulous approach and a kind of ‘truth to nature’ that was informed by long walks in Adel Woods and the countryside in his native Yorkshire.

Income from this selling exhibition is beiing shared between the Garden Museum’s education programmes and the nature charities to which Booth bequeathed his estate: the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, the Woodland Trust and Plantlife International.

The quietly reclusive Raymond Booth could have no better place to celebrate his life, work and ongoing legacy.

The Botanical World of Raymond Booth is at the Garden Museum, London until February 6 2022