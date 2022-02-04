Gardener and collector: The story of Alice de Rothschild and Waddesdon

Waddesdon is introducing a series of displays to remind visitors of the world of collector and gardener Alice de Rothschild and the mark she left on the house and its gardens

The idea of the young Alice de Rothschild (1847 – 1922) losing herself in a world of art treasures and obsessive gardening whilst inside a vast stately home is a fiercely romantic one.

It’s even tempting to draw parallels between her early forlorn photographic portraits and some of the artworks she collected – like the beautiful sixteenth century German portrait of St Catherine of Alexandria, the Christian Saint and Virgin who was martyred in the early 4th century.

But unlike St Catherine’s, Alice’s life was a long and comfortable one, built, yes, on privilege, but also almost entirely around collecting and gardening, and successfully managing her multiple estates during a turbulent period of history.

Part of that final generation of country house owners in Britain who were able to enjoy high society before life changed irrevocably with the First World War, Alice lived and entertained at her neighbouring house Eythrope alongside her brother, Ferdinand de Rothschild (1839-1898), who built Waddesdon Manor. But when she inherited the Manor and its contents after his death, she made it her own.

A series of displays and exhibitions at Waddesdon are about to explore the world of objects she created and how she put her own stamp on the manor house, which was completed for Baron De Rothschild in 1888 in the style of a French early 16th-century château.

She remained independent and in control of her personal fortune, and in spite of contemporary expectations, her determination, intellect, generosity and sense of humour was said to have inspired loyalty in her friends and also her employees. Even Queen Victoria is said to have referred to her as ‘The All Powerful’.

Alice was a perfectionist; no detail, however small, escaped her notice and such were her preventative conservation methods that they became known unofficially as “Miss Alice’s Rules”, which are still recognised as good practice and in some cases still in use at the Manor a century after her death. It was reported that she once told Edward VII to keep his hands off the furniture.

“Alice has long been a familiar part of Waddesdon’s story, but one of the most exciting aspects of this exhibition is the new light we are casting on her life and influence,” says Pippa Shirley, Director of Collections and Gardens at Waddesdon.

“Less well known than she deserves to be, she was an extraordinary woman who stands out in an age dominated by men; intelligent, exacting, discerning and independent, and whose spirit lives on in a place which may have been created by her brother but which she made very much her own.

“From her gardens and her collecting to her friendships and her love of dogs, everything she did was characterised by energy, passion and a legendary attention to detail.”

Displays throughout the Manor highlight Alice’s contribution to the collection and its display, with a part-recreation of her sitting room, which sadly no longer exists having been repurposed following her death in 1922.

Based on rare early colour photographs from c. 1910, the recreation is a unique opportunity to experience a specific moment in time at Waddesdon, and a place where Alice gathered her favourite objects. The display includes treasures from her collection such as a chest of drawers by Jean-Henri Riesener, Sèvres porcelain and one of the 17th-century Savonnerie carpets, originally commissioned by Louis XIV for the Long Gallery at the Louvre, which has been in storage for almost 30 years.

The display also brings together the breadth and variety of her interests, which included paintings, pastels, ceramics and objets de vertu spanning from the Renaissance to the 18th century.

And in classic antiquarian collector tradition, Alice assembled an important collection of arms and armour to decorate the Bachelors’ Wing at Waddesdon, the part of the house used by male guests after dinner, which housed the Smoking and Billiards Rooms.

By this time Ferdinand’s furnishings of those spaces had been given to the British Museum as the Waddesdon Bequest.

The Family Room display provides an overview and exploration of Alice’s life, family and friends, based on new research and includes correspondence, sketchbooks, catalogues, estate management records and photographs.

Gardening was one of Alice’s great passions. Her cousin and friend, Constance Battersea said ‘at her call, the flowers seemed to spring from the earth’. Alice’s letters often demonstrated her deep horticultural knowledge, on matters ranging from soil types to plant diseases.

She even pioneered new gardening techniques, such as three-dimensional carpet bedding, introduced innovative methods of animal husbandry and raised prize-winning stock on the estate farms.

Her horticultural legacy is explored in an exhibition in the Coach House and brings to life the principal gardens she created, in particular, her own gardens at her original residence nearby Eythrope, which embody her vision of productivity and beauty.

An extraordinary set of colour 3D diascopes of the Waddesdon and Eythrope gardens from around 1910, offer insights into this world together with photographs of her estate in Grasse. The display also features a three-dimensional planting frame alongside examples of her garden statuary.

Waddesdon has long been regarded as a treasure house – but much of that reputation has been attributed to Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild, it’s now time explore the individualism and intriguing personality of an overlooked woman to a wider audience.

Alice’s Wonderlands is in the The Manor, Coach House Gallery and Eythrope Walled Garden from March 23 until October 30 2022.