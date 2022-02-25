Joy Yamusangie transforms NOW Gallery into a Jazz Club

A joyous exhibition of artworks inspired by jazz music and gender identity is heading to NOW Gallery on the Greenwich peninsula in late March

Joy Yamusangie’s profoundly autobiographical practice amalgamates bold colours, vibrant self-portraiture and works of art that function as a distinct act of self-appreciation.

Multifaceted and bold in equal measure, the young British artist’s work encompasses a range of traditional processes such as drawing, film, painting and collaging to produce rich, often experimental yet somehow universal mixed media pieces.

Family, memory and community often sit at the core of the work, which also offers a highly personal perspective and experience of the Congolese diaspora.

For this NOW Gallery show, Yamusangie is transforming the space into a fictional jazz club showcasing a series of paintings on paper and fabric, inspired by ephemeral conversations and moments. The work, which has been in production for several months, can be seen unfolding across the artist’s popular Instagram Account.

Jazz musicians, club goers, barmen and Yamusangie themselves appear in this vibrant evocation of the jazz life.

“This imaginary club became a vision for me, a space that symbolised gender euphoria and speaks specifically to my own experience with understanding and celebrating my trans identity and my journey with learning music,” says Yamusangie.

“I was inspired by the main character in the book Trumpet by Jackie Kay which I later learnt was based on the real life story of musician Billy Tipton.

“Thinking of how music, specifically Jazz, allowed both the fictional character and the real musician Billy to find a home for themselves.”

An American jazz musician and dance band leader active in the 1930s and 1940s Tipton lived as a man for most of his adult life; it was only after his death that friends and family found out that he was transgender.

“The appeal of this exhibition is the subtle dialogue between Yamusangie’s artworks, jazz notes and the vivid, fictional spaces these elements inhabit,” adds NOW Gallery Curator Kaia Charles. “The work beautifully chronicles the artist’s personal journey, whilst creating truly emotive spaces that will resonate broadly.”

Joy Yamusangie’s previous projects include a public art installation commissioned by Tate Collectives, the London Borough of Culture award and the cover for the 2021 Penguin edition of C. L. R. James’ Minty Alley. The book was written by James in the 1920s and has been reissued as part of ‘Black Britain, Writing Back’ series.

They have also exhibited at The Royal Academy summer show and Manchester contemporary space for the arts and film, HOME.

Feeling Good opens at NOW Gallery in Greenwich Peninsula as their latest Young Artist Commission.

The gallery has built up a name for supporting and showcasing cutting-edge installations by some of the most exciting up and coming names in art, design and fashion including Yinka Ilori, Manjit Thapp, Nicholas Daley and Molly Goddard.

Feeling Good is at NOW Gallery from March 24 – June 5 2022. For more see nowgallery.co.uk/exhibitions/