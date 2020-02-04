Life beyond the Lady of the Lamp: The photograph of 86-year-old Florence Nightingale

The Florence Nightingale Museum is moving beyond the Crimean War to celebrate the 200 year anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale

After her famous exploits transforming nursing care for wounded soldiers in Scutari during the Crimean War, the following 50 years of Florence Nightingale’s life are often glossed over in favour of the compelling narrative of the national heroine.

But most historians now agree that it was in later life that she really transformed healthcare and inspired generations of nurses. This photograph of her, aged 86 in her bed, perfectly captures the boundless yet little-known energy and determination – in the face of illness and infirmity – that she showed in her life beyond the ‘Lady of the Lamp’.

Nightingale became a tireless campaigner and used statistics, infographics, research and evidence to physically change the design and structure of hospitals and their working practices in ways which remain today: architecturally, in ward design and set-up, in nurse training, hygiene practices, infection control, evidence-based healthcare, and the compassionate treatment of patients.

Yet throughout this industrious period much of her writing, analysis of statistics and cajoling of medical experts and establishment figures took place amid spells of fever, insomnia, exhaustion and depression.

The photograph is just one of 200 objects selected by the Florence Nightingale Museum to celebrate 200 years since her birth on May 12 1820.

Opening in March 2020 the exhibition promises to reveal the true character, obsessions and achievements of the nurse who continues to be an international household name two centuries after her birth, presenting a fully-rounded picture of Nightingale as the visionary reformer, tireless campaigner and inspirational world leader in her field.

“Our exhibition is designed to surprise people whose knowledge of Florence Nightingale doesn’t go much beyond the ‘Lady with the Lamp’,” says David Green, Director of Florence Nightingale Museum.

“Florence’s international fame endures because her achievements were utterly transformative. She was a powerful combination of fierce intelligence, acute scientific and analytical acumen, practical nous, the art of persuasion, human warmth and empathy, restlessness and irritability, and almost superhuman levels of energy.”

Florence Nightingale Museum holds the world’s leading collection of material related to Florence and sits within the grounds of St Thomas’ Hospital, whose design was hugely influenced by her and which opened the first Nightingale School for training nurses in her honour in 1860.

“Her legacy is clear at St Thomas’ Hospital, on the site of the Museum, in the design of its wards, its Next Generation Nightingale Training Programme and in the actual work of the NHS nurses,” adds Green. “In short, she deserves the acclaim which we are delighted to offer her in her bicentenary year.”

The exhibition does however begin with her role during the Crimean War, which saw her propelled to fame, but uses it as the beginning of the story of how she used the remainder of her life to revolutionise nursing with boundless determination, whilst battling her own difficulties.

Among the key exhibits is the source of the Nightingale myth, the ‘lamp’ (actually a Turkish lantern) carried by Nightingale during the Crimean War, as well as her medicine chest, containing glass jars of ‘domestic’ remedies.

Her highly-decorated writing case offers a chance to highlight the 14,000 letters and 200 publications she penned, and the door knocker from her Mayfair home is a reminder that even when she was ill, Nightingale requested that people visit her, often in order that she could harangue them.

Other treasures include a family album belonging to Florence’s cousin, Henry Nicholson, containing unseen sketches of Florence and the Nightingale family; the first nursing uniform, featuring the Scutari Sash designed by Nightingale; an audio recording of her voice, and her own copy of Oliver Twist. Charles Dickens was a friend, and one of the many Victorians impressed enough by her exploits in the Crimea to send supplies to Scutari.

The exhibition is part of #Nightingale2020, a year-long celebration of Florence. Among the Museum’s events are a national touring pop-up exhibition, a lamp-lit wreath-laying at the Florence Nightingale statue in Waterloo Place, a celebratory Evensong service at St Paul’s Cathedral and new programmes of schools events and family activities at the Museum.

Nightingale in 200 Objects, People & Places: Leader, Icon and Pioneer is at the Florence Nightingale Museum from March 8 2020 – March 7 2021. Follow the hashtag #Nightingale2020