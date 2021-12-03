North Sea Crossings: Anglo Dutch relations 1066 to 1688 via books and manuscripts

The Bodleian dives into the long history of Anglo-Dutch relations from 1066 to 1688

The story of Anglo-Dutch relations – as seen through the prism of the Bodleian’s collection of books and manuscripts – is one that stretches from the Norman conquest of 1066 to the Glorious Revolution of 1688 and beyond.

Curated by Sjoerd Levelt, Senior Research Associate, and Ad Putter, Professor of Medieval English, both at the University of Bristol, and Anne Louise Avery, director of the children’s educational outreach organisation Flash of Splendour, the exhibition tells the story of Anglo-Dutch exchanges through manuscripts, early prints, maps, and other treasures from the Bodleian’s collections.

From medieval manuscripts to the birth of the printing press and the introduction of movable type in Europe, North Sea Crossings features maps that show the proximity of England and the Netherlands and documents revealing the rapid spread of news between the two countries and the crucial role of collaboration and communication between these two nations.

Items on display include ‘Hebban olla vogala’, the oldest surviving fragment of Dutch secular literature from the 11th century; the Coutrai Chest, an intricately carved 14th-century casket inspired by the same battle in Flanders that is the subject of the early Middle English poem The Flemish Insurrection; and a 17th-century woodcut of Holland’s Leaguer, an Anglo-Dutch brothel, which King James I reportedly frequented.

As well as celebrating the development of this cross-cultural partnership through muniments and other literary treasures, the exhibition also reflects on a sometimes turbulent relationship and the hostility that was directed at Dutch migrant communities.

Objects such as ‘The Dutch Church Libel’ poem, which was pinned to the wall of a London church in 1593, threatened Dutch settlers, many of whom were refugees of religious persecution, with lethal violence, and reveals the suspicion and antipathy that blighted society’s view of incomers, as it can do today.

Yet the exchange of ideas through art, literature and trade continued apace through the turbulent early modern period. Among the late medieval manuscripts that exemplify this cultural bartering are treasures like the miniature of the murder of Thomas Becket, from ‘Queen Mary’s Psalter’, owned by Mary Tudor and produced in the fifteenth century and bound in Bruges (c.1460). The full-page miniatures were made in Utrecht, and the border decoration blends Flemish and English styles.

Moving into the Tudor and Stuart periods, the patronage of Dutch portrait artists is something that is integral to our understanding of the two royal dynasties, but here the Bodleian highlights a less well-known figure via the exquisite drawing of a siren and a Dutch sonnet. It was made in London in 1576 by the artist Lucas de Heere, from Emanuel van Meteren’s album amicorum. Shortly after, de Heere returned to the Low Countries after a decade in London as a religious refugee.

There’s also an account of the Great Fire of London which tells how suspicion for starting the fire fell on a Dutch baker, illustrating the suspicion and intolerance that, on occasion, characterised relations between the Netherlands and England during this time.

The background to some of this antipathy may have been the Anglo Dutch Wars, a series of mainly naval battles that erupted throughout the troubled seventeenth century and which saw the two colonial powers slug it out for mastery of trade routes to their respective colonies.

1666 was a tumultuous year. In June a four-day naval battle, was effectively a defeat for the English Navy, with the loss of many lives and ships. Later in the year the British retaliated with the ‘St James’ Day Fight’, which saw a Naval force under Robert Holmes ruthlessly burn the village of West-Terschelling in Holland together with a merchant fleet of around 130 ships.

The Great Fire of London a month later in September 1666 was seen by many Dutch people as divine retribution for what Holmes had done to West-Terschelling.

Then in 1667 a small flotilla of Dutch ships under the command of Lieutenant-Admiral Michiel de Ruyter sailed up the River Medway, past a defensive ‘chain’ slung between the river banks, and destroyed the British fleet. The Dutch also sailed away with HMS Royal Charles, whose stern piece is still displayed in Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum.

All of this perhaps adds weight to the practical importance on both sides to the Bodleian’s copy of the Portolan chart of the North Sea between England, Holland and Flanders. Taken from the pilot guide Zeespiegel (The Sea-Mirrour), this useful document was first published by Willem Janszoon Blaeu in 1623, and in English translation in 1625.

Yet such was the umbilical connection between these two nations that in just over ten years – in 1688 – William of Orange acceded to the English throne.

A possibly more benign shared history comes via Reynard the Fox, a medieval Eurovision folk fable about a wily fox that spans English and Dutch folklore as well as French and German fables.

In the Bodleian collections Reynard began appearing in the margins of manuscripts produced in medieval Flanders for the English markets and continued into the age of print with William Caxton’s 1481 English translation of ‘The History of Reynard the Fox’, which reinterprets the tale of this charismatic trickster, assimilating and Anglicising Dutch and Flemish language along the way.

As Richard Ovenden, Bodley’s Librarian, puts it, “At a time when travel abroad has been constrained, North Sea Crossings reminds us how deeply interconnected Britain has been with the Netherlands for more than a thousand years, and how much we gain as a society from those connections.”

North Sea Crossings is in the The Weston Library, Bodleian Libraries, Oxford until April 22 2022.