Not Without My Ghosts – The Artist As Medium

A new exhibition coming to Sheffield’s Millennium Gallery this spring explores artists’ enduring fascination with forces beyond those accepted by the modern world

The works on display in Not Without My Ghosts reflect some of the otherworldliness to be enjoyed in art and the act of creation as a process of opening up to receive and channel forces that expand the limits of human experience.

For some artists, it seems, their work functions as evidence of another realm of existence, while others navigate hidden and visible worlds as a response to the complexity and strangeness of life.

This uncanny exploration of artists’ enduring fascination with spiritual phenomena looks back to the Victorian heyday of the séance, but also examines how art continues to be inspired by the practices of mediums and spiritualists and the deep cultural history they represent.

Featuring work from the 19th century to the present day, the exhibition references an absorbing world of séances, channelling, automatic writing and other paranormal investigations via paintings, works on paper, installation, video and animation by 25 international artists.

The exhibition, which has already toured to the Grundy Art Gallery, is a partnership with Hayward Gallery Touring, London and Drawing Room, and features a large proportion of work by female artists.

It has primarily been women who have engaged with and interpreted spirit art. Many of them have until relatively recently been ignored and their artistic endeavours have strong roots in the history of feminism.

It is however telling that one of the most celebrated British artists to have been visited by spirits is however a man, and Not Without My Ghosts, takes as its starting point the visionary practice of William Blake. But here his work features alongside the largely forgotten Victorian spirit artists Georgiana Houghton (1814 – 84) and Barbara Honywood.

Blake’s mystical and spirit leanings are far-famed, but Houghton’s work is now receiving some of the attention it deserves despite just 40 of the 150-plus paintings she produced – under the guidance of a spirit called Lenny, and other angels – surviving.

The Victorian medium and artist is said to have attended her first séance in 1859 and taken up the pen and brush in 1861. A 2016 exhibition dedicated to her at the Courtauld Art Gallery not only revealed hidden details like the passages of automatic writing on the back of each work explaining their meaning, but also laid the claim that her works were among some of the first truly abstract pieces of art.

Several critics have made the point that women like Houghton effectively invented abstraction way before the men got in on the act. Barbara Honywood, who also produced art in the late Victorian period during séances, made swirling abstracts that predated the abstractions of male artists in the canon like Kandinsky and Mondrian by 50-odd years. Given the tendency to belittle the women’s work there’s no wonder there has been some steady revision in its importance.

Yet even now their work, based on experiences and communication with the world of the spirits, is for some strikingly at odds with prevailing traditions of artistic expression. However, by the time the men had caught up with this uninhibited approach, the art world was buzzing with the new possibilities of abstraction.

The exhibition also chronicles the Surrealists’ experiments with automatism, going on to look at how 20th century artists like Austin Osman Spare and Ithell Colquhoun combined techniques drawn from automatism with an interest in occultist rituals.

Colquhoun was expelled from the British Surrealist Group in 1940, partly due to her interest in occultism, and it’s the latter with which she remains most closely associated.

Moving into the present day, works by Emma Talbot, Suzanne Treister, Lea Porsager and Louise Despont demonstrate how contemporary artists continue to use the power of the unseen and uncanny to explore the ambiguities of the world around them.

Suzanne Treister with The Museum of Blackhole Spacetime Collective offers a collective, spiritual and seemingly ritual practice that embraces the spirit of the séance as much as the transgressive side of contemporary art augmented by a heavy dose of sci-fi and space travel.

There’s a lot going on here within the ever contested space of women in art, let alone the spiritual. It’s left to visitors to gauge the artist’s intentions and motivations through the ages and how the narrative has been been controlled, ignored and studied.

Not Without My Ghosts – The Artist As Medium opens at Millennium Gallery on Thursday March 31 and continues until Sunday June 26 – entry to the exhibition is free.