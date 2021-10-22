Out of the Shadows: The forgotten paintings of Hubert Arthur Finney

January 2022 sees the Lightbox in Woking shine a light on the beautiful paintings of the reclusive 20th century painter, Hubert Arthur Finney
The night-time scenes of Hubert Arthur Finney recall the silent nocturnes of Edward Hopper and it’s tempting to assign the twilight tag to this elusive British artist, but if you do track down his paintings you will see influences ranging from mid-century British to post war American.
The achievements of Hubert Arthur Finney (1905-1991) have however been largely unseen and this exhibition, the first in over fifty years, shines a light on unrecorded works from his studio alongside the first ever publication on the artist, based on his recently discovered autobiography.
Visitors will discover a broad range of painting styles and subjects that seem to gently absorb the vibrant changes in still life and landscape that played across British painting in the period after the First World War, into the 1920s and beyond.
Initially studying painting under Amy Browning and Percy Jowett, and etching under Eric Gill after the First World War, a late 1920s scholarship took him to the Royal College of Art where he became a protégé of William Rothenstein and joined a crowd that included Barnett Freedman, Percy Horton and Albert Houthuesen.
After a travelling scholarship to Rome, in 1929, Finney returned to become a teacher at Chelsea School of Art – working alongside Henry Moore who was in charge of the Sculpture Department and Graham Sutherland in the Department of Design.
But unlike his colleagues, his art remained relatively unknown and in 1939, he joined the Light Rescue Service of the Civil Defence – producing a fascinating series of images of life on the Home Front. After the war he took up a part-time teaching post at Reading University where he remained in charge of life drawing until his retirement in 1970.
These post war years were however productive, resulting in a range of paintings that took in abstraction, figurative, landscape and, of course, the night.
Amongst Finney’s most original and modern compositions are his interior and exterior views illuminated by artificial light – city streets and domestic interiors – which form a counterpoint to his more traditional gentle Berkshire and Surrey landscapes, painted preferably at dawn and dusk.
For Finney, who had a reclusive personality, drawing and painting served both as a means to approach the world but also as a place where he could find refuge from it.
His subject matter moved unconsciously between two domains – daylight hours and the nocturnal. The former resulted in compositions capturing subtle changes in light and colour – but, there is almost always a sense of light fading, dissipating into the dark . Night-time appears to be the habitat where Finney, his compositions emerging out of the shadows, was more naturally at home.
During the 1960s he spent a year in America (on an exchange program) at the University of Wisconsin; living in Milwaukee. It was a productive time and he produced a vibrant body of new work inspired by friendships with American artists such as Wisconsin’s Joseph Freibert who was similarly drawn to dimly lit scenes, especially in his earlier work, and Danny Pierce who may have brought a touch of abstraction to the Finney palette.
The paintings Dawn and Dusk were based on the view out of the window on the flights in and out of America and seem to encapsulate Finney’s excitement on taking this trans-Atlantic flight and the new lease of life it gave to him in terms of artistic creativity.
He did a few of these out of the window whilst on the plane paintings, flying in and out of Milwaukee, but in spite of a retrospective at the University of Oxford’s Institute of Education in 1964, Finney’s star at the time was barely resonant enough to leave more than a faint trace, and he has since all but passed into oblivion.
Even taking into account Finney’s own self-effacing sense of modesty it is now time to bring his work back to public attention – out of the shadows and into the limelight.
Hubert Arthur Finney: Out of the Shadows will be on show at The Lightbox gallery and museum from January 15 – March 27 2022.
venue
The Lightbox
Woking, Surrey
The Lightbox

Woking, Surrey