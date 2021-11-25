Revealed: the extraordinary Roman mosaic discovered on a family ramble

A Roman villa complex containing a rare mosaic has been discovered beneath a farmer’s field in Rutland

Measuring 11 metres by almost 7 metres and depicting part of the story of the Greek hero Achilles, the extraordinary Roman mosaic discovered beneath a farmer’s field in Rutland in 2020 is the first of its kind ever found in the UK.

Part of a Roman villa complex, the site was first discovered by the farmer’s son on a family walk during the 2020 lockdown and has since been investigated by archaeologists from the University of Leicester, working in partnership with Historic England and Rutland County Council.

What they uncovered was the first example in the UK displaying scenes from Homer’s The Iliad, and one of only a handful from across Europe. The Roman mosaic and surrounding villa complex have now been protected as a Scheduled Monument by DCMS on the advice of Historic England.

The artwork forms the floor of what’s thought to be a large dining or entertaining area. Mosaics were used in a variety of private and public buildings across the Roman Empire, and often featured famous figures from history and mythology. However, the Rutland mosaic is unique in the UK in that it features Achilles and his battle with Hector at the conclusion of the Trojan War – making it one of only a few examples across Europe.

Evidently commissioned by a wealthy individual – a member of the Romano British elite with a love and knowledge of literature – experts think the villa building was occupied in the late Roman period, between the 3rd and 4th century AD.

The villa is also surrounded by a range of other buildings and features revealed by a geophysical survey and archaeological evaluation, including what appear to be aisled barns, circular structures and a possible bath house, all within a series of boundary ditches.

“This is certainly the most exciting Roman mosaic discovery in the UK in the last Century,” says John Thomas, Deputy Director of University of Leicester Archaeological Services and project manager on the excavations. It gives us fresh perspectives on the attitudes of people at the time, their links to classical literature, and it also tells us an enormous amount about the individual who commissioned this piece.

“This is someone with a knowledge of the classics, who had the money to commission a piece of such detail, and it’s the very first depiction of these stories that we’ve ever found in Britain.

“The fact that we have the wider context of the surrounding complex is also hugely significant, because previous excavations on Roman villas have only been able to capture partial pictures of settlement like these, but this appears to be a very well-preserved example of a villa in its entirety.”

Fire damage and breaks in the mosaic suggest that the site was later re-used and re-purposed. Other evidence uncovered includes the discovery of human remains within the rubble covering the mosaic. These burials are thought to have been interred after the building was no longer occupied, and while their precise age is currently unknown, they are later than the mosaic but placed in a relationship to the villa building, suggesting a very late Roman or Early-Medieval date for the repurposing of this structure.

Their discovery gives an insight into how the site may have been used during this relatively poorly understood early post-Roman period of history.

Evidence recovered from the site will now be analysed by ULAS at their University of Leicester base, and by specialists from Historic England and across the UK, including David Neal, the foremost expert on mosaic research in the country.

Jim Irvine, who initially discovered the remains, describes how “a ramble through the fields with the family turned into an incredible discovery”.

“Finding some unusual pottery amongst the wheat piqued my interest and prompted some further investigative work,” he says. “Later, looking at the satellite imagery I spotted a very clear crop mark, as if someone had drawn on my computer screen with a piece of chalk! This really was the ‘oh wow’ moment, and the beginning of the story.

“This archaeological discovery has filled most of my spare time over the last year. Between my normal job and this, it’s kept me very busy, and has been a fascinating journey. The last year has been a total thrill to have been involved with, and to work with the archaeologists and students at the site, and I can only imagine what will be unearthed next.”

The protection as a scheduled monument is designed to recognise the exceptional national importance of the site and ensure the remains are legally protected from unauthorised works or unlawful activities such as illegal metal detecting. The site has been thoroughly examined and recorded as part of the recent investigations and has now been backfilled to protect it for future generations.

Historic England is now working with the landowner to support the reversion of the fields to a sustainable grassland and pasture use, and further excavations are planned for 2022. Discussions are also on-going with Rutland County Council to explore the opportunity for an off-site display and interpretation of the villa complex and its finds. The form and scope of this work will be informed by the proposed future excavations and will be the subject of a future National Lottery Heritage Fund bid.

Watch a short film about the excavation

The discovery of the Rutland villa and filming as the mosaic is uncovered for the first time in over 1,500 years will be featured as part of Digging for Britain when it returns to BBC Two and iPlayer in early 2022.