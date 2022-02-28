Science and Industry Museum acquires Alan Turing Pardon campaign collection

The Science and Industry Museum acquires a collection that tells the story of the campaign to pardon mathematical genius and wartime hero Alan Turing

A collection relating to the campaign to pardon Alan Turing, the man behind the breaking of the World War Two Nazi enigma code, have been acquired by the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester.

Spearheaded by then Liberal Democrat MP for Manchester Withington, John Leech, and backed by numerous influential scientists and politicians as well as the Science Museum Group, the campaign fought for the overturning of Turing’s gross indecency conviction – leading to a private members bill and a royal pardon in 2013.

Turing is intrinsically linked to Manchester – a city where some of his most important work took place and where he was Deputy Director of Manchester University’s Computing Machine Laboratory. A pioneer of modern computing, some even regard him as the father of modern computer science.

He is particularly celebrated today for his crucial wartime work at Britain’s codebreaking centre Bletchley Park, where he led a team that broke the Enigma codes used by Nazi Germany to send encrypted communications.

After the war Turing designed one of the First designs for stored computers known as the Manchester computers.

Despite his achievements, he was convicted for gross indecency in 1952 at a time when homosexuality was illegal in the UK. After pleading guilty he accepted chemical castration to avoid prison – his death two years later was recorded by the coroner as suicide.

As well as the Royal pardon, John Leech’s campaign led to the government acknowledging the discriminatory and unjust treatment Alan Turing received under the laws of the time. After further petitioning, four years later the government introduced ‘Turing’s Law’, which pardoned thousands of other men convicted under historical anti-gay laws in Britain.

The collection that tells the story of the campaign includes placards carried at Manchester’s Gay Pride Parade, a framed Private Members’ bill, and badges and beer mats given out to raise awareness of the campaign.

“When our campaign to pardon Turing, and the 75,000 other men and women convicted of homosexuality, began over a decade ago, I could never have imagined that I would see our campaign materials in a museum,” says Leech.

“It really does feel like the final piece in the puzzle of what has been an exhausting and emotional ten years. It is a fitting tribute to a man whose work undoubtedly changed the course of history.”

The Alan Turing pardon campaign items have been added to the Science Museum Group Collection, which provides a permanent record of the impact of science, technology, engineering, and medicine on our lives. The material joins objects relating to some of Turing’s most significant achievements in mathematics and computing, including the ‘Pilot ACE’ – the world’s first general purpose computer, archive material and components from the Ferranti Mark 1.

“I hope that by adding our items to the Science Museum Group Collection, it will serve as a stark and frankly painful reminder of what we lost in Turing, and what we risk when we allow that kind of hateful ideology to win,” adds Leech.

“I’m grateful to the museum for choosing to recognise Turing, our campaign and I’m overwhelmed that this is finally coming to a positive end. I’d also like to thank everyone across Parliament, Manchester, all my colleagues and friends who joined our fight — I know that this too will be a deeply profound and emotional day for you.”

Today Turing’s achievements are recognised with street names and statues. In 2019 his face appeared on the new 50 pound note, which was unveiled at the Science and Industry Museum.

“Alan Turing was one of the 20th century’s most influential thinkers,” adds Katherine Belshaw, the Science and Industry Museum’s senior curator. “As well as celebrating his achievements in mathematics and computing, it is equally important that we tell the story of the discrimination he faced in his lifetime, and the campaign that led to the overturning of his wrongful conviction.

“This new collection will enable us to tell a more complete story about Turing’s life and the discrimination he faced and show how the legacy of his life—and suffering—stretches beyond his achievements in mathematics and computing.”

Material from the Alan Turing collection will go on display in a future gallery at the Science and Industry Museum and is available now to explore via the Science Museum Group’s online collection.