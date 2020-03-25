Ten of our favourite museum models on Sketchfab

The 3D, VR and AR platform Sketchfab is celebrating eight years of creations so Museum Crush has selected ten favourite free models made by public British Museums and heritage organisations

Let’s get this big boy out of the way first – the colossal granite head of Amenemhat III that resides at the British Museum. He dates to the 12th Dynasty BC and came from the Temple of Bastet, Bubastis, Egypt.

A bit weird this one, but the wonderful Cuming Museum has an eye for the unusual and this grisly bonnet dating to the mid nineteenth century once belonged to a street dentist or tooth puller. It is decorated with the fruits of his labour; approximately 88 decayed human teeth.

The Lewis Chess Pieces are always worth a closer look (you will also find them on the British Museum’s Sketchfab page). Each one is a character in his own right, giving you pause to wonder about the Viking who once moved them strategically across a chessboard in the late 12th or early 13th century.

It must have been a lonely and spartan existence on Bell Rock Lighthouse – or was it? This decorative brass inkwell and pen rest featuring a bust of Neptune, Roman God of the sea, resided in the library which was located immediately below the station’s lightroom.

The Lapworth Museum of Geology has been busy on Sketchfab modelling its rocks and fossils but this skull of an ichthyosaur, a lower Jurassic predator who swam our oceans 201–199 million years ago, is one of our favourites. Maybe it’s the rock filled eye sockets – ichthyosaurs were thought to have been very active hunters with very good eyesight.

Here’s one to really get your head around; a sectioned brain courtesy of the Science Museum Group. It is actually made from from papier mâché with removable parts to show the internal structure of this most complex or human organs.

This pre-Reformation piece of medieval art from Germany dates to around 1500 and was designed to help worshippers emotionally engage with the image of Christ’s dead body in front of them. Glasgow Museum invite you to do the same… Stephenson’s Rocket

by Science Museum Group

on Sketchfab

One of our favourites, like all of these objects Stephenson’s Rocket is wondrous thing to see in real life, but this model allows you to crawl underneath and examine every rivet and piston – as close as George Stephenson would have done before he climbed onto the footplate to win the Rainhill Trials in 1829.

Not many people have visited HMS Falmouth in its final resting place off the coast of Bridlington. Even if you have, it would be difficult to match the wreckage on the seabed with this detailed recreation of the First World War light cruiser that sank beneath the waves in August 1916.

The volunteer-run Spelthorne Museum has modelled several archaeological treasures on Sketchfab, but this recently photographed Roman baby bottle – a recent acquisition which is still being researched is one of their best yet.