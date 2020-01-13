The beautiful medieval treasures that tell the story of Thomas Becket

Beguiling treasures of the medieval world are to go on show to help tell the story of Thomas Becket and his murder in Canterbury Cathedral in 1170

The spectacular rise and fall of the medieval Archbishop of Canterbury, Thomas Becket, is filled with drama, fame, royalty, power, envy, retribution and ultimately a brutal murder that shocked Europe.

As Naomi Speakman, co-curator of the British Museum’s forthcoming exhibition marking the 850th anniversary of his brutal murder by the Knights of his former friend Henry II puts it: “the story of Thomas Becket’s life, death and legacy has all the hallmarks of a Game of Thrones plot.”

The Archbishop’s murder on December 29 1170 in Canterbury Cathedral by the four knights as eye-witnesses looked on, was certainly a grisly and ignoble end for a man whose close friendship with Henry saw him appointed Archbishop of Canterbury in 1162.

The year-long programme of events and exhibitions for Becket 2020 marks the anniversary of his momentous fall from grace – a fall that may have set in train the crown verses Rome journey that culminated in Henry VIII’s break with Rome – and explores its aftermath via exhibitions and events in venues in London, Canterbury and beyond.

At the British Museum, spectacular collection of medieval objects helps to tell the story.

Born in 1118, the son of a Norman merchant-landowning family who lived in London, Becket rose to high office through a series of clerical positions that included a period in the 1130s working for the then Archbishop of Canterbury, Theobald, who recommended him to the king for the position of Lord Chancellor.

Becket proved expert at protecting the King’s income and grew close to Edward, who reasoned that here was a man to be trusted with representing the power of the crown against the church in the influential role of Archbishop of Canterbury.

After Theobold died in 1161 Henry nominated Becket as Archbishop of Canterbury in 1162 – but once in the role, something changed. Warming to his new position he became increasingly ascetic and began to defend and extend the rights of the bishopric – especially in relation to the power of ecclesiastical courts.

Miracles were reported at his tomb and he was pronounced a martyr and canonised in 1173

As relations with Henry deteriorated, there was a trial and Becket spent some time in exile, eventually returning to Britain where the struggle soon resumed as Beckett excommunicated some of the bishops loyal to the King.

The murder of Thomas in Canterbury Cathedral by four of the King’s knights on December 29 1170 and the news of his death, shocked the Christian world. Miracles were reported at his tomb and he was pronounced a martyr and canonised in 1173.

Becket’s shrine at Canterbury became a major centre of European pilgrimage before being destroyed on the orders of Henry VIII in the early years of the English Reformation. In both the Roman Catholic and Anglican Church he is recognised as a saint and a martyr.

“These events had repercussions that have echoed out through time, and we’re delighted to be telling this important story for the first time in a major exhibition,” adds Speakman whose show opens in October 2020 to showcase an incredible array of over 100 Becket-related objects.

They include manuscripts, jewellery, sculpture, stained glass and paintings, and will feature artefacts from the Museum’s collection as well as important loans from the UK and around the world.

Among them will be a number of the beautiful sacred reliquaries which once contained precious Beckett’s relics. These relics were much in demand and were often housed in elaborate caskets, several of which were produced by the Limoges enamelists in the 1200s to take the Archbishop’s remains across Continental Europe and speak to the profound international spread of his cult.

Together with other star objects the exhibition will present Becket’s tumultuous journey from London-merchant’s son to Archbishop; and from a revered saint in death, to a ‘traitor’ in the eyes of Henry VIII, over 350 years later.

Also in the capital, The Museum of London’s extraordinary collection of pilgrim badges will be displayed, exploring how, for over 300 years, Londoners flocked to Becket’s shrine in Canterbury often returning with a badge as a keepsake.

Examples of the fascinating medieval relics will be used to illustrate Becket’s extraordinary life and connections to the capital with visitors encouraged to undertake their own mini-pilgrimage through the museum’s Medieval London Gallery from 14 February to October 2020.

In June, the Becket Pageant for London will be a landmark community project centred around a new 70-minute stage-work and set against the iconic backdrop of medieval Guildhall Yard. The event will seek to re-imagine the only known Becket pageant, performed in London in 1519, and will be a playful musical entertainment for a modern audience.

The current Archbishop of Canterbury, Justine Welby, will mark the occasion by preaching at Southwark Cathedral in December 2020, in commemoration of Thomas Becket’s final sermon which took place at the same site shortly before his death. The Cathedral will also host an art installation by artist Michelle Rumney during Lent.