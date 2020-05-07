The best UK online museum exhibitions to enjoy from home

There’s now loads happening online in the world of virtual museum exhibitions, here’s our guide which we will be regularly updating and expanding over the coming weeks

Strip! How Football Got Shirty

National Football Museum

Originally due to run until June 2020, the National Football Museum’s Strip! How Football Got Shirty now explores what makes a great football shirt from its online home.

The exhibition details the history of football shirts through the ages and how they have developed from heavy woollen jerseys of the Victorian era to the heavily branded polyester of today. There are also interesting and iconic jerseys in focus, including the 1953 FA Cup final kits and Forest Green’s innovative eco-friendly kit. Don’t forget to have your say in crowning the greatest football shirt of all time in the on-site poll.

https://nationalfootballmuseumstrip.com

BP Portrait Award

National Portrait Gallery

Taking the physical gallery space online, the National Portrait Gallery’s annual BP Portrait Award show opened digitally on May 5. Visitors can see all of the selected pieces, chosen from nearly 2,000 entries by artists from 69 countries around the world, with their description labels, and move around the gallery space from artwork to artwork.

The annual prize aims to encourage artists to embrace and develop the theme of portraiture in their work, and represents the best in contemporary portrait painting.

https://www.npg.org.uk/whatson/bp-portrait-award-2020/exhibition/

Picasso and Paper

Royal Academy

Picasso on Paper explores Picasso’s spontaneous and personal works on paper – the experimental pencil, ink and pastel drawings which he used to explore the furthest reaches of his creativity.

This 40-minute video recreates the exhibition experience as best as any video can, but minus the crowds, queues and distractions. It’s a peaceful, slow-TV style amble through the gallery space, highlighting key works from Picasso’s 80-year career from more than 300 in the original exhibition.

https://www.royalacademy.org.uk/article/picasso-and-paper-virtual-exhibition-tour

To experience even more art at the RA you can also take in the enigmatic eeriness of Belgian artist Léon Spilliaert https://www.royalacademy.org.uk/exhibition/leon-spilliaert

Leeds Museums and Galleries Virtual Visit

For a pretty well-rounded online museum experience Leeds Museums and Galleries are offering five online exhibitions to sink your teeth into, with one more on the way and a podcast series taking you into the minds of the people behind the scenes.

There’s Fast x Slow Fashion, which examines the relationship between clothes shopping and people in Leeds over the past 300 years; Below the Salt, curated by artist Catherine Bertola who explores people, architecture and uses of Temple Newsam house over the course of its history; Making Japan, which explores the relationship between tradition and innovation in Japanese design; and Sounds of Our City, exploring the history of music in Leeds, from the music venues to the musical instruments and equipment manufactured in the city.

https://museumsandgalleries.leeds.gov.uk/virtual-visit/

Johanna Unzueta: Tools for Life

Modern Art Oxford

Johanna Unzueta’s show at Modern Art Oxford works surprisingly well as a 360-degree walkthrough. Unzueta’s spatial and three-dimensional works lend themselves to this kind of platform, where you can get up close to the pieces to take in finer details and textures and pan out for a wider view.

Throughout the exhibition are additional snippets of information – thoughts from the artist, fun facts, further information and even behind the scenes pictures.

https://www.modernartoxford.org.uk/event/online-johanna-unzueta-tools-life/

George IV: Art & Spectacle

Queen’s Gallery Buckingham Palace

There’s an awful lot on display in this 360-degree walkthrough at the Queen’s Gallery in Buckingham Palace. Drawing on the unrivalled art collection amassed by George IV, most of which still remains in the Royal Collection, the exhibition features painting, sculpture and furniture by some of the finest artists of the day.

The online exhibition lets you experience the objects in situ, curated before the gallery closed, and includes labels for all of the hundreds of items on display.

https://www.rct.uk/collection/themes/exhibitions/george-iv-art-spectacle/the-queens-gallery-buckingham-palace/view-the-exhibition

Aubrey Beardsley

Tate Britain

Before his untimely death at just 25 Aubrey Beardsley was one of the most famous artists of his generation. He produced a prolific portfolio of over a thousand illustrations which shocked and delighted Victorian London.

Though the largest exhibition of Beardsley’s original drawings in Europe since the 60s is now behind closed doors, this short but enthralling video explores Beardsley’s fearless attitude to art through the eyes of Tate curators Caroline Corbeau-Parsons and Alice Insley.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7irwknBsBHA&feature=youtu.be

Mail Rail from home

The Postal Museum

Once driverless and designed to carry letters and packages rather than people, a section of this underground railway was opened for visitors, as a star exhibit of the new Postal Museum which opened in 2017. The huge network of automated electric trains opened in 1927 and ran all the way until 2003, when it was disused due to high running costs.

This 10-minute video takes you through a journey on Mail Rail, narrated by a former engineer on the railway, Ray Middlesworth. It offers an atmospheric view of underground London, minus the claustrophobia.

https://www.postalmuseum.org/make-a-connection/mail-rail-from-home/

Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh

Saatchi Gallery

This massive, landmark exhibition commemorating the 100th anniversary of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb was sadly cut several weeks short hen the country went into lockdown.

This whistlestop video tour takes you around the Saatchi’s celebrated exhibition, guiding you through a selection of the spectacular objects on display in the show in under four and a half minutes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=73&v=WKxsDuqoqsk&feature=emb_logo

David Blandy

John Hansard Gallery

Throughout May and June, two new digital videos by artist David Blandy’s are on display on Southampton University’s John Hansard Gallery’s website. The two new digital videos have been commissioned to reflect the uncertain times we find ourselves in.

In May, How to Fly and in June, How to Live both use the form of video tutorials to explore ideas around patterns in nature and existence. By using video gaming and internet culture he questions our relationship to the culture that surrounds us.

https://jhg.art

The Common Ground

Crafts Study Centre

Moving the last three weeks of their successful show The Common Ground online, Farnham’s Crafts Study Centre are able to continue displaying highly textural en plein air paintings by Frances Hatch, alongside beautiful ceramic pieces by Kyra Cane, Jack Doherty, Adam Buick and Akiko Hirai. The show centres on a selection of small test pots from the centre’s collection by British studio potter Katherine Pleydell-Bouverie.

https://www.csc.uca.ac.uk/css-blog/15/4/2020/the-common-ground

Sefton Open

The Atkinson

This annual open exhibition showcases the breadth of creativity over the borough of Sefton in Merseyside. Artists working across painting, printmaking, collage, drawing and even textile art and sculpture have been chosen to exhibit their pieces in the show which for this year has gone online.

https://www.theatkinson.co.uk/exhibition/sefton-open-2020/

I Should Be Doing Something Else Right Now

Somerset House

Somerset House hit the nail on the head with the title of their digital programming in response to the Covid-19 crisis. I Should Be Doing Something Else Right Now responds to our current isolation with regular newly commissioned content as well as long reads, deep listens and a weekly showcase of an artist’s work to explore in full. This content is presented alongside podcasts, essays, short films and more from the Somerset House artist community archive.

https://www.somersethouse.org.uk

Tullio Crali: A Futurist Life

Estorick Collection

Seeing the Estoric Collection’s Tullio Crali exhibition through its last few weeks, this online exhibition takes the form of a group of bitesize videos focusing in on some of Crali’s key pieces, his themes and his relationships.

Narrated by the exhibition’s two curators, the illuminating videos tell the story of the artist for whom Futurism wasn’t just an art form, but a way of life.

https://www.estorickcollection.com/exhibitions/tullio-crali-a-futurist-life

British Tattoo Art Revealed

Chatham Historic Dockyard

This popular touring exhibition has already made waves at a handful of museums around the country, including the National Museum of the Royal Navy and the National Maritime Museum Cornwall, so those who were planning to see it in Chatham were probably pretty disappointed when we went into lockdown. Thankfully, the show has been translated into an online exhibition, which takes you through the themes of the real-life blockbuster.

The virtual exhibition tells the story of world famous Chatham-based tattooist Charlie Bell, who mentored Britain’s pioneering female tattooist Jessie Knight, and highlights other featured artists from the history of British tattooing.

https://thedockyard.co.uk/explore/no-1-smithery/tattoo-online-exhibition

The Wiener Holocaust Library online exhibitions

The Wiener Holocaust Library has a whole collection of online exhibitions, each delving into a different story relating to the Holocaust. These fascinating displays vary from the lost photographs of German-Jewish photographer Gerty Simon to the largely forgotten Kitchener Camp on the Kent coast and the horrific practice of human experimentation under Nazi rule.

The exhibitions feature photographs, propaganda, letters and cartoons and revel the human stories behind Hitler’s horrifying regime.

https://wienerlibrary.co.uk/Online_Exhibitions

Folded and Moulded – Pleating and Draping in Fashion

Chertsey Museum

This exhibition contains some truly lovely examples of pleasing and drapery in Women’s fashion, drawn on from the terrific Olive Matthews Collection. The dresses, coats and accessories on display have been captured in a 360-degrees walkthrough of the gallery which links through to an exhibition catalogue detailing each outfit.

A particular highlight is the wedding ensemble dating from 1780, which incorporates a dress, petticoat, hat and shoes. A Linked video takes you through the process of creating replicas of the wedding garments, which were produced as an educational resource and went on display at the church where they were worn.

https://chertseymuseum.org/costume-exhibition

Unto This Last: Two Hundred Years of John Ruskin

Watts Gallery Artists’ Village

The Watts Gallery are fully embracing the digital world with their new Watts at home programming. Taking their John Ruskin 200th anniversary exhibition online, there’s a video tour of the show, as well as an interesting audio tour on the Smartify app, narrated by the exhibition’s three PhD candidate curators.

The audio tour takes you through the life and work of Ruskin in bitesize chapters, accompanied by paintings and installation photographs.

https://www.wattsgallery.org.uk/whats-on/unto-last-digital-content/