The dark history of poaching in Suffolk

Moyses’s Hall Museum delves into its poaching collection to tell a darker story of country life

Lurking somewhere amidst the idyll of the British countryside lies an age-old battle played out between gamekeeper and poacher, landowners and locals.

By Night: Perspectives of Poaching is exploring this fascinating world via rural objects, art and literature drawn from the darker side of West Suffolk Heritage Service’s collection to illustrate the perils and conflicts of the practice.

It’s a story suffused with violence, class, folklore and our changing views towards ‘traditional’ ways of life in the countryside.

You will encounter the evidence of this story preserved in many rural museums; in the form of shotguns, artworks, man traps and even spring guns.

The latter were a kind of crude flintlock, short-barrelled gun that swivelled to let out a wide and devastating blast of shot when an unwary poacher walked into the attached wire.

It was required by law to notify trespassers of this destructive and indiscriminate deterrent and the Moyse’s Hall collection includes both the gun and a superbly weathered warning sign from the local poaching grounds of Suffolk.

And while the exhibition concentrates on the local history of hunting and poaching from the 18th to the 20th century, it also traces its roots back to the era of the Norman Conquest and the Forest Laws of William I.

Looking at these laws through a modern lens may make them seem like a necessary protection of game animals and their forest habitat, but they also sowed the seed of the outlaw myth, the idea of the Norman yoke and made venison and other game the preserve of the king and his lords.

A millennia later and poaching can still prove a divisive subject. Poachers might appear as a romantic outlaw such as in the tales of Robin Hood, but in other contexts they can be presented as decidedly more villainous.

In tackling this complex issue, the exhibition brings the origins, equipment, legends, allies, enemies and consequences of poaching into focus and seeks answers as to why people might risk their freedom and, in some cases, their lives in pursuit of the hunt.

“Poaching forms a key element of the crime and punishment gallery at Moyse’s Hall Museum,” says West Suffolk Council Heritage Officer Ben Ridgeon, “but in learning about these collections I found that there were still more stories to tell if we could offer this enthralling subject a wider stage. By Night: Perspectives on Poaching is that stage.”

As well as objects from the local collection, the exhibition includes items on loan from the Museum of East Anglian Life; Bungay Museum and the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre, which provide invaluable additions to the narrative.

Ridgeon says he has “always had an interest in the countryside, both in terms of natural history and the human history”.

“My grandparents had owned a farm at Sicklesmere and so a lot of my childhood was spent exploring and discovering the surrounding landscape.

“They never spoke of any issues with trespassers, or poachers for that matter. In any case, I’d imagine they would not have discussed it if they could help it as they wouldn’t want to worry us.

“Looking back, it seems an idyllic way to grow up, which might explain why I found myself drawn to the objects that represented poaching in our crime and punishment gallery. Here was another side to my experience – a darker story told through the coshes and man-traps.

“The more I learnt about the subject, the more I was fascinated (and unsettled) by the conflict I found there. It became apparent that the collections could demonstrate a truly dramatic history.”

While origins, obstacles, conflicts, equipment, legends, allies and enemies of the poacher are brought into focus, visitors are also invited to form their own opinions as they trespass in the footsteps of the people who walked by night.

By Night: Perspectives of Poaching is at Moyse’s Hall Museum, Bury St Edmunds from February 19 – May 1 2022