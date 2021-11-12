The extraordinary story of LGBTQ pioneer Princess Catherine Duleep Singh

Ancient House Museum in Thetford has joined with Peter Bance, Sikh historian to mark the life of Princess Catherine Duleep Singh on the 150th anniversary of her birth

The story of Princess Catherine Duleep Singh is one that offers insight into many worlds – from royalty, the workings and avarices of the British Empire and Mughal India to the sphere of women’s rights, LGBT history and the rise of Nazism.

Although she grew up in England, Catherine was a daughter of India, in fact the second daughter of Maharajah Duleep Singh – the last Maharaja of the Sikh Empire until he was deposed by the British Crown following the last Anglo Sikh War in 1849.

He was then converted to Christianity, exiled to Britain in 1854 aged just 15 and was famously befriended by Queen Victoria during the British Victorian obsession with the Sikh kingdom in the Punjab.

His various residencies in Britain were paid for by the East India Company as the establishment managed his strategic assimilation into British aristocratic society while his Punjab kingdom and all its assets became the property of the British Empire.

Princess Catherine’s story is overshadowed by these events but it also takes in the shifting sands of politics, belief and a fight for rights and freedoms in the first part of the tumultuous twentieth century.

The team at the Ancient House in Thetford has joined with Peter Bance, historian, collector and Maharaja Duleep Singh archivist, to explore her story with an exhibition marking her remarkable life on the 150th anniversary of her birth.

The Museum is well-placed to explore this convoluted yet inspirational history. The early Tudor Town House, which the museum occupies, was gifted to the town by Princess Catherine’s brother, Prince Frederick Duleep Singh, in 1924 (with the sum of £550 for the building’s restoration) and the princess together her brothers and sisters grew up at their family home at Elveden Hall, near Thetford.

Housed in the Hall of the Ancient House the display feature photographs, letters, Indian textiles, tiles and a new portrait of Princess Catherine by contemporary Sikh artist INKQUISITIVE commissioned by Peter Bance. Together they map the trajectory of an unusual life.

Queen Victoria had been interested in the Duleep Singh family since Catherine’s father first came to England in 1854. Having grown up on her father’s country estate at Elveden on the border between Norfolk and Suffolk, in 1894 Catherine and her sisters were at Buckingham Palace for their presentation as debutantes. Catherine was famously photographed with her sisters Sophia and Bamba dressed in white silk with long white gloves.

Between 1890 and 1894 Catherine had already attended Somerville College, Oxford where she studied French and German and received private instruction in violin, singing and swimming. Although she studied for a degree she was not given the qualification as Oxford University did not award degrees to women at that time.

Despite this partial integration into the British elite, she remained knowledgeable about her Indian heritage and visited Lahore, Kashmir, Dalhousie, Simla and the Sikh Holy City of Amritsar in Punjab. Here she also encountered men who had served with her grandfather, the revered Maharajah Ranjit Singh, the Lion of the Punjab, over 60 years earlier.

Catherine emerges as a free thinker – she was an active member of the Women’s Rights movement and became a Suffragist as a member of the Fawcett Women’s Suffrage Group and the National Union of Women’s Suffrage Societies. Her sister Sophia was more radical, and as a member of the Women’s Social and Political Union, took direct and militant action for the cause as Suffragettes and her political life is relatively well documented.

Nevertheless, in November 1912 Catherine opened a ‘Forest of Christmas trees’ in Nottingham in aid of the ‘East Midland Federation of the National Women’s Suffrage Societies’. The Nottingham Journal reported “The bazaar was a novelty … The room had been transformed into a forest of Christmas trees, from the branches of which innumerable coloured electric lights gleamed.”

Catherine said at the opening: “At this critical stage of our cause, no effort and no sacrifice can be too great. We want all your help, [if we] are going to win our cause during this present session.”

In 1928 all British women over the age of 21 were granted the right to vote in parliamentary elections but by this time Princess Catherine lived in Germany. Together with her life partner, her former governess Lina Schäfer, she had moved there in 1908 and set up house together.

Catherine and Lina lived together in Germany throughout the First World War – even as her brother Frederick was on active service with the Norfolk Yeomanry and the later the General Staff – and in letters to her sister, Sophia, she referred to him by drawing a star.

Despite living through these difficult times, life changed for the two women in the 1930s with the rise of the Nazi Party in Germany who according to one neighbour “disapproved of the old Indian lady”. But despite the risk, Catherine remained in Germany until Lina’s death on August 26 1938 aged 79.

Upon the advice of her neighbour and accountant, Catherine then sold everything and returned to England via Switzerland in November of that year, but before leaving Germany she helped several Jewish families escape the Holocaust. The details of this work is still emerging but in some accounts she is referred to as the Indian Schindler, after the German industrialist who saved over a thousand Jews by employing them in his factory.

Although Catherine’s work was not on this scale, it was no less courageous and in 1938 her friend Dr Hornstein was arrested in the wake of the Nazi state sanctioned pogrom of Jewish, business, schools and places of worship, Kristallnacht, and interned at a concentration camp near Berlin. Acting as the Hornstein family’s guarantor she helped secure his release.

Catherine also helped violinist Alexander Polnarioff and the Meyerstein family escape from the clutches of a German concentration camp and these and the many other Jewish families she helped came to stay at her home near her sister Sophia at Coalhatch House, Penn, Buckinghamshire. The house also became a welcome refuge for many evacuees from Britain’s Blitz-torn cities and towns.

Princess Catherine Duleep Singh died on the 8 November 1942, aged 71 of heart failure. She asked for her ashes to be divided between Elveden churchyard, and a casket “to be buried as near as possible to the coffin of my friend Fraulein Lina Schafer at the Principal Cemetery at Kassel in Germany.” Bamba took a portion of Catherine’s ashes to Kassel in 1949.

Today her legacy includes her example for young LGBT+ people of South Asian heritage, her actions in support of women’s rights and how she lives on in the memories of the descendants of the people she saved from Nazi Germany.

The Princess Catherine exhibition runs until February 26 2022.