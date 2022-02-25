The Florence Nightingale letter illuminating Victorian lives

A simple letter from Florence Nightingale provides a window into the life of a Victorian soldier, his family and the work of the founder of modern nursing

This letter, held by the Royal Lancers Museum in Derby, offers a fascinating insight into the role Florence Nightingale played in the welfare of the soldiers under her care at the famous Scutari Barracks Hospital, during the Crimean War of 1853 – 1856.

One of thousands said to have been penned by the ‘Lady of the Lamp’, it was written to the reverend Richard Glover on behalf of Private James Whybrow of the 12th Royal Lancers in response to a letter written for Whybrow’s wife, Mrs Anne Whybrow.

Records held by the museum and online show that Private James Whybrow was a young man with a fresh complexion, hazel eyes and light brown hair who, aged just 18, enlisted into the 3rd Light Dragoons at Maidstone, Kent on 9 August 1843. He transferred to the 12th Lancers on September 1 1855.

Concise but considerate, the letter written during his hospital stay in Scutari provides a snapshot of the work Nightingale had been dispatched to undertake in Crimea.

Following reports of unsanitary conditions and a high mortality rate in the British military’s hospitals supporting the war in Crimea, Secretary of State for War Sidney Herbert authorized Nightingale to lead a party of nurses to the hospital at Scutari (in modern Istanbul, Turkey).

The insights it offers into some of Nightingale’s concerns include soldiers sending home money to support their families.

She writes that she has “just seen Whybrow and that he has promised me that he will not only write to his wife, but transmit money to her through me after the 1st of next month, when he will receive his pay.”

Nightingale goes on to say that she considers, “the 12th Lancers the most respectable Regiment we have. They send home more money and put it to better uses than all the other Regiments here put together. And I hope that Whybrow will improve this.”

She also touches on one of her prime objectives – employing only properly trained nurses at the hospital and reiterates the soldier’s wish that his wife doesn’t come out to Crimea. “I am myself of this opinion,” she adds. “Independently of the fact that, at this moment, I could not possibly receive any more nurses, there are many reasons against bringing out more soldiers wives here, which you will readily apprehend.”

Whybrow had married his, the widow Anne Castello (nee Wall) in 1847 at Ambala (Umballa) in India and it is thought she asked Reverend Glover to write to Nightingale on her behalf towards the end of 1855, as the reply is dated 23 January 1856.

“Reverend Glover took an interest in the work of Florence Nightingale and the Crimean War and had formed and led a committee for the Patriotic Fund, which raised funds for Crimean War soldiers and their families,” explains Museum Curator Angela Tarnowski.

“We do not know why James Whybrow was in hospital but it was not due to injuries sustained in battle,” she adds. “Whybrow’s stay was more likely to have been due to illness brought on by poor diet and dreadful living conditions in the Crimea.”

One of the war’s most infamous engagements, the disastrous Charge of the Light Brigade during the Battle of Balaclava of October 25 1854, had, by this time, passed into notoriety, and the 12th Lancers were one of the cavalry regiments that bore the brunt of it. In that regard, Private Whybrow was a very lucky man. That said, ten times more soldiers died in Crimea from illnesses related to diseases such as typhoid, cholera and dysentery rather than wounds caused by battle.

“After the Crimean War, the 12th Lancers sailed home to Britain, arriving at Gravesend, Kent where we can assume James and his wife Anne were reunited,” adds Tarnowksi. “But at the outbreak of the Indian Mutiny in 1857 the 12th Lancers were posted to India where Anne had been born. She accompanied her husband but died of consumption on January 3 1857 aged 33 and was buried in St Mary’s Burial Ground, Chennai (Madras).

“In April 1860 at Calcutta the 12th Lancers embarked for Britain once again. James married for the second time on August 22 1861 in St Thomas’s Church, York to Mary Storr. Their first child, Mary Louise, was born August 14 1862 at Aldershot. Their second child was born March 15 1865 at Sheffield.”

Whybrow was eventually discharged from the Army on August 31 1867 having served in India for ten years and seven months and in the Army in the East, including the Crimea, for eight months. He was awarded the Punjab Medal the Sutlej Medal, and the Long Service and Good Conduct medal with £5 gratuity.

“Discharge papers suggest he went to live in Maidstone, Kent, where he died in 1880,” adds Tarnowski. “On the 1881 census Mary Whybrow is still living at 38 Thornbill Place in Maidstone with her two daughters, Mary aged 18 and 16-year-old Eliza. She and the oldest daughter Mary were employed as paper factory hands.”

As to Reverend Richard Glover; he was born in 1828 in London and studied theology at Durham University. By the time of the Crimean War he had been appointed to the perpetual curacy of Maidstone and his family were living at the Family Parsonage on King Street.

The 1861 census reveals that he and his wife Sarah were living with their seven children, his brother and sister, and three servants. His brother, Henry was also the junior curator of Trinity Church, Maidstone.

The letter in full:

Scutari

Barrack Hospital

Jan 23/56

Sir

In reply to yours of Jan 10, I have the pleasure to inform you that I have just seen James Whybrow, 12th Lancers, and that he has promised me that he will not only write to his wife, but transmit money to her through me after the 1st of next month, when he will receive his pay. I trust he will keep his word – She had better also write to him herself, and send her letter through me. He tells me that he has had one letter from her, however.

He is well. But he has been in debt. However, he sends his wife a kind message of love, which he begs me to give her through you, and to beg that she will not come out here. I am myself of this opinion. Independently of the fact that, at this moment, I could not possibly receive any more nurses, there are many reasons against bringing out more soldiers wives here, which you will readily apprehend.

With regard to the Regiment, I consider the 12th Lancers the most “ respectable” Regiment we have – They send home more money and put it to better uses than all the other Regiments here put together – And I hope that Whybrow will improve this.

I have the honor to be, sir

Your most obedient servant

Florence Nightingale.

(letter written to the Revd Richard Glover at the family parsonage Maidstone dated Feb 1856)