The Museum Crush Digest top ten stories of 2021

The Museum Crush email digest has been delivering eclectic stories to inboxes from some of Britain’s best but often little-known museums and heritage sites since 2017. Here, in no particular order, are the ten most popular Crush stories of 2021.

The famous old castle gates of Hay Castle had a makeover – ready for several more centuries of action.

How a book created in the North and of the North by the community of Lindisfarne – The Lindisfarne Gospels – will return home in 2022.

The extraordinary talent of Britain’s foremost woodcarver, Grinling Gibbons, explored in depth at Compton Verney.

The National Railway Museum takes delivery of a remarkable family archive of railway enthusiast photographs found in the back of wardrobe.

The Charles Dickens Museum announces its re-opening in May 2021 – offering a great excuse to look again at these brilliant colourised photos of the man himself.

Ancient House Museum in Thetford joins Sikh historian Peter Bance for an exhibition marking the life and remarkable story of Princess Catherine Duleep Singh on the 150th anniversary of her birth.

A stunning collection of Viking Age artefacts discovered on the Isle of Man declared Treasure and acquired by Manx National Heritage.

As the extraordinary David Parr House launched a campaign to unlock much needed funds we took a closer look at this wondrous working class Arts And Crafts interior.

How a Roman villa complex containing a rare mosaic was discovered beneath a farmer’s field in Rutland.

An engraved Roman gem found in Colchester was revealed to date a century or more before previously thought – before the Emperor Claudius’ invasion of Britain in AD43.

