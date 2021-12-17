The Museum Crush Digest top ten stories of 2021

The Museum Crush email digest has been delivering eclectic stories to inboxes from some of Britain’s best but often little-known museums and heritage sites since 2017. Here, in no particular order, are the ten most popular Crush stories of 2021.
Hay Castle’s Ancient Wooden Gates restored
The famous old castle gates of Hay Castle had a makeover – ready for several more centuries of action.
The Lindisfarne Gospels go home
How a book created in the North and of the North by the community of Lindisfarne – The Lindisfarne Gospels – will return home in 2022.
The Michelangelo of Wood – Grinling Gibbons
The extraordinary talent of Britain’s foremost woodcarver, Grinling Gibbons, explored in depth at Compton Verney.
A cache of old railway photos
The National Railway Museum takes delivery of a remarkable family archive of railway enthusiast photographs found in the back of wardrobe.
Technicolour Dickens
The Charles Dickens Museum announces its re-opening in May 2021 – offering a great excuse to look again at these brilliant colourised photos of the man himself.
Lesbian pioneer Princess Catherine Duleep Singh
Ancient House Museum in Thetford joins Sikh historian Peter Bance for an exhibition marking the life and remarkable story of Princess Catherine Duleep Singh on the 150th anniversary of her birth.
Manx Viking Treasure
A stunning collection of Viking Age artefacts discovered on the Isle of Man declared Treasure and acquired by Manx National Heritage.
A working class Arts and Crafts time-capsule
As the extraordinary David Parr House launched a campaign to unlock much needed funds we took a closer look at this wondrous working class Arts And Crafts interior.
Family ramble Roman mosaic discovery
How a Roman villa complex containing a rare mosaic was discovered beneath a farmer’s field in Rutland.
The Colchester Roman ring
An engraved Roman gem found in Colchester was revealed to date a century or more before previously thought – before the Emperor Claudius’ invasion of Britain in AD43.
To get more stories like this delivered to your inbox sign up to the Museum Crush Digest now.