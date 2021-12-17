4 min read

The Museum Crush Digest top ten stories of 2021

The Museum Crush email digest has been delivering eclectic stories to inboxes from some of Britain’s best but often little-known museums and heritage sites since 2017. Here, in no particular order, are the ten most popular Crush stories of 2021.

Hay Castle’s Ancient Wooden Gates restored 

photo of a dilapidated pair of old castle doors in wood

The old gates prior to restoration. Courtesy Hay Castle Trust

The famous old castle gates of Hay Castle had a makeover – ready for several more centuries of action.

The Lindisfarne Gospels go home 

illustration of a religious figure with a book

Matthew Evangelist portrait from the Lindisfarne Gospels. © British Library Board

How a book created in the North and of the North by the community of Lindisfarne – The Lindisfarne Gospels – will return home in 2022.

The Michelangelo of Wood – Grinling Gibbons

wooden limewood cravat

‘Cravat’ by Grinling Gibbons in limewood with raised and openwork carving, London, c. 1690 © Victoria and Albert Museum, London.

The extraordinary talent of Britain’s foremost woodcarver, Grinling Gibbons, explored in depth at Compton Verney.

A cache of old railway photos

photo of two ladies in Edwardian dress posing beside a steam locomotive

A Stainton archive image acquired by the the National Railway Museum.

The National Railway Museum takes delivery of a remarkable family archive of railway enthusiast photographs found in the back of wardrobe.

Technicolour Dickens

colour photo of Charles Dickens in side profile

Charles Dickens Museum / Oliver Clyde

The Charles Dickens Museum announces its re-opening in May 2021 – offering a great excuse to look again at these brilliant colourised photos of the man himself.

Lesbian pioneer Princess Catherine Duleep Singh

studio portrait of a young Indian woman with pearl necklace

Princess Catherine Duleep Singh. Lafayette 1897

Ancient House Museum in Thetford joins Sikh historian Peter Bance for an exhibition marking the life and remarkable story of Princess Catherine Duleep Singh on the 150th anniversary of her birth.

Manx Viking Treasure

photo of a hoard of gold and silver jewellery including rings and an armlet

The “Kath Giles Hoard”. Courtesy Manx National Heritage

A stunning collection of Viking Age artefacts discovered on the Isle of Man declared Treasure and acquired by Manx National Heritage.

A working class Arts and Crafts time-capsule

photo of a front room with repeating pattern decorated wallpaper in greens, yellows and arts and crafts patternings

The Front Room at David Parr House. Courtesy David Parr House

As the extraordinary David Parr House launched a campaign to unlock much needed funds we took a closer look at this wondrous working class Arts And Crafts interior.

Family ramble Roman mosaic discovery

an aerial view of a mosaic during excavation

Rutland Villa Project. Drone photography, aerial view of the mosaic pavement.

How a Roman villa complex containing a rare mosaic was discovered beneath a farmer’s field in Rutland.

The Colchester Roman ring

a photo of a ring with an inalaid red gemstone inscribed with a warrior figure

 

An engraved Roman gem found in Colchester was revealed to date a century or more before previously thought – before the Emperor Claudius’ invasion of Britain in AD43.

