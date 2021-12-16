The objects that help us understand Stonehenge

The British Museum’s major Stonehenge exhibition sees over 430 objects brought together from across Europe to explore the history – and mystery – of the ancient monument

Even the British Museum can’t quite manage to bring the actual stones into the gallery for its forthcoming exhibition exploring the history of our greatest ancient monument.

But as reported widely, they are doing the next best thing by bringing together a highly impressive array of Bronze Age treasures – and the remains of the astonishing wooden monument dubbed Seahenge, which recently emerged after millennia from beneath the sands of a Norfolk beach.

The 4,000-year-old Bronze Age timber circle is being lent by Norfolk Museums Service, where it is partially displayed at the Lynn Museum in King’s Lynn.

Thanks to Norfolk’s ever shifting coastline Seahenge re-emerged in 1998 to reveal a large upturned tree stump surrounded by 54 wooden posts.

The oak shafts, some up to 3m tall, were tightly packed in a 6.6m diameter circle with their bark-covered sides facing outwards. Inside the circle was a mighty oak, its roots upturned dramatically towards the heavens like branches.

This curious arrangement offered archaeologists the vision of a wooden standing circle that effectively resembled a giant tree with a narrow entranceway aligned on the rising midsummer sun. The parallels with Stonehenge were irresistible and most Bronze Age experts now concur that the ligneous monument was used for ritual purposes.

Visitors to the exhibition at the British Museum will see some of the monument’s most important elements, including many timber posts that have never been displayed before.

They will also see the hugely important ‘doorway’ where worshippers would enter. Its inclusion in the exhibition will help tell the story of the shared beliefs that inspired ancient communities to build the many astonishing monuments found across Britain, Ireland and beyond.

And much like its rock and boulder forebear on Salisbury Plain, there’s much that still eludes us, including exactly how and for what it was used.

“Perhaps the central upturned trunk was used in funerary rituals to support a dead body,” ponders Jennifer Wexler, the BM’s project curator for the World of Stonehenge. “Perhaps entering the circular shrine brought worshippers closer to the otherworld.

“By displaying Seahenge in this exhibition we hope to bring it to a wider audience, and it provides an unparalleled opportunity to time travel back to the moment when circles of stone and timber were at the heart of people’s beliefs.”

But it’s not all about stone and timber, as the exhibition explores the long-distance connections and beliefs that binded the people of the Bronze Age via a series of objects discovered both within the Stonehenge ritual landscape and from the wider world of North West Europe. Here are just some of them.

The Golden Hat

Hammered from a single piece of paper-thin gold alloy, this exquisite Golden Hat was discovered in 1835 in a field near the town of Schifferstadt in Southwest Germany.

One of four similar golden hats dating to the Bronze Age discovered across northern continental Europe, this is the best conditioned hat of the quartet and its find suggests a ritual deposition – it was carefully laid on a clay slab with three bronze axes leaning against it.

Dating to somewhere between 1200–800 BC, experts generally agree the hat was used by a priest as part of the sun cult that was widespread across Western Europe during the time of Stonehenge.

The Bush Barrow Treasure

These spectacular treasures from the Age of Stonehenge were unearthed by antiquarians and archaeologists in the late 18th and early 19th centuries in a Chieftain’s burial mound overlooking Stonehenge – known as Bush Barrow.

Dating from between 1950–1600 BC the Bush barrow Treasures are the richest and most important Bronze Age grave objects ever discovered in the landscape surrounding the monument and as such they offer tantalising insights into the life of a high status man who most likely played an important role at Stonehenge.

The barrow yielded a range of materials including this lozenge-shaped breastplate, which rested on the remains of the tribal chieftain within the tomb, as well as his dagger.

The bronze twin horse–snake hybrid

Dating to 1200-1000 BC, hybrid beasts like this Horse Serpent, which was unearthed in the Kallerup Hoard in Jutland in Denmark, can be found throughout the Nordic Bronze Age.

The Horse Serpent may have been used on a ceremonial staff and was found alongside a two-faced, horned religious bust and a ceremonial axe with a diameter of approximately 30 cm.

Some experts believe such objects played a very important role in the lives of ancient people, offering insights into how they worshipped gods, connected to animals and nature and seemingly embraced mythological creatures of the kind that we most associate with Classical and Eastern civilisations.

The bone bead necklace

This bone bead necklace was found at the site of the Neolithic settlement of Skara Brae in Orkney. A high status piece of jewellery it was worn sometime between 3100 and 2500 BC.

Skara Brae was occupied from roughly 3180 BC to about 2500 BC and is Europe’s most complete Neolithic village – and much older than Stonehenge.

The Lunula

This early Bronze Age Gold Lunula (a crescent moon shaped amulet) was discovered in Ireland and is an exquisite example of a distinctive type of Bronze Age necklace, which has become presentative of the early Bronze Age there.

Evidently a high status object and quite possibly ceremonial – amulets such as this are another instance of the craftsmanship of the Bronze Age. They also offer evidence of the trade links between Ireland and Cornwall where the gold for many of these enigmatic objects is now thought to have originated.

The Mold Cape

Surely one of the most spectacular examples of prehistoric sheet-gold working ever discovered, the Mold Cape dates from about 1900–1600 BC and is thought to have been part of a ceremonial dress.

It was found in 1833 within a Bronze Age burial mound at Mold in Flintshire, Wales, where it had been placed on the remains of a person (believed to be a woman) interred in a stone-lined grave.

The Nebra Disc

Often called the world’s oldest map of the stars, the Nebra Disc measures an impressive 30cm in diameter and is decorated with gold symbols representing the sun, moon, stars, solstices and other cosmic phenomena.

It was found by illegal treasure hunters at a hilltop site near Nebra in Germany and although there is still much debate about its date and even its provenance, many now agree that the Bronze Age artefacts found alongside date it to around 1600 BC.

The stone circle on Salisbury Plain was built in about 2,500 BC and is aligned with the movements of the Sun, making the Nebra disc a fascinating addition to the understanding of Bronze Age people’s relationship with the sun, moon and sky above them.

The Jadeitite Axe

This 6,000-year-old jade axe was discovered near Canterbury in Kent but made in the High Alps. A simple, yet sophisticated and beautiful object, it provides a reminder of a time when the establishment of early settlements, the clearance of woodlands and the building of early henges were all made possible by such technological imports.

The world of Stonehenge is in the Sainsbury Exhibitions Gallery at the British Museum from February 17 – July 17 2022.