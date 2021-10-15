The personal histories, creativity and craft in Norwich’s Textile Treasures

Norwich Castle’s Costume and Textile collection reveals the personal histories inside the quilts created to provide comfort and care

Bedcovers and quilts are among the most intimate and domestic of items, and they often hold in their fabric valuable clues to the lives of those who created and used them.

The thirty or so pieces on show in Textile Treasures are each suffused with social histories that not only seem to offer insight into the times when they were made but combine also an incredible artistry with an emotional resonance that offers an insight into the lives of ordinary people.

Lives such as that of local woman Margaretta Brereton who created the extraordinary Brereton Tester panel – the ceiling of a four-poster bed-hangings set – between 1801 and 1805 while grieving the death of her teenage son, John.

An autumnal blend of kaleidoscopic patterns, this stunning example of English pieced patchwork is also a moving testament to maternal love, said by her family to have been created over a period of four years.

A clue as to the emotional resonance of this object lies in the image of the four children at play in the centre – the only human figures in the patchwork, they would only have been visible to those lying in this most intimate of spaces.

The exhibition, which is drawn from Norwich Castle’s nationally important Costume and Textile collection includes several extraordinary examples of patchwork, applique, and embroidery – the techniques traditionally used to make bedcovers.

And each of them remind us of how personal these pieces of patchwork and embroidery are.

A bedcover made in 1961 for Jenny Pitchford, an occupational therapist at Shelton psychiatric hospital, Shrewsbury, was designed to support the mental well-being of its makers.

Created by a group of female patients during Occupational Therapy sessions, each embroidered square was made separately, stitched together, and gifted to Jenny as a wedding present.

Other pieces are a celebration of the spirit of ‘Make Do and Mend’ like the wonderful patchwork skirt by an unknown maker which dates from just after the end of the Second World War and reflects the fuller silhouette of the post-war ‘New Look’ invented by Christian Dior.

With repurposed fabric from pre-war clothing and a waistband made out of blackout curtains it’s a timely example of recycling in our culture of fast and disposable fashion.

Collaboration is another important theme in the exhibition, with several of the pieces being created by more than one maker. The Marsham Quilt, for instance, which was donated to the museum in 2019 and is on display for the first time, is the work of Norfolk sisters, Sarah Patience Marsham and Ethel Maud Marsham.

They created it while employed as housemaids in London in the 1910s. The quilt, which clearly shows their two different approaches to design, was made for their six nephews and nieces back in Norfolk and features an eclectic mixture of fabrics including fine woollen tweeds for men’s suits and overcoats, fragile silk crepe, velvet, half silks for women’s dress, and a range of furnishing textiles.

The Bellamy Quilt is also the result of collaborative work, this time between a couple, Charlotte Alice Springall and Herbert Bellamy who lived in Great Yarmouth and created this exuberant piece during their engagement in 1890-91.

In contrast to the abstract patchwork designs elsewhere in the exhibition, this quilt demonstrates the art of the scrapbook quilt. The motifs are a dizzying mixture of popular culture references, local sights, everyday domestic items, and personal references, giving us a vivid insight into their relationship.

“Developing Textile Treasures has been a wonderful opportunity to set up conversations between textiles made by diverse people, often generations apart, who find they have so much in common,” says Curator of Costume and Textiles, Ruth Battersby-Tooke who created the moving exhibition, which is presented on open display, not behind glass, offering visitors a uniquely intimate view of pieces which are not usually on show to the public.

“The inclusion of some of the most recent additions to the collection demonstrates the continued relevance of creating textiles as an act of collective testimony and individual self-expression,” she adds.

The exhibition also displays work by contemporary artists who have turned to textiles as a means of artistic expression. David Shenton’s Duvet of Love uses a mosaic of badges attached to a double duvet cover to create a stunning and colourful image of two male figures embracing.

Bringing us right up to date, the amazing Coronaquilt is another example of the resilience of collaboration and the therapeutic potential of sewing in the face of challenging times. It was created by members of the Costume & Textile Association (C&TA), who are also supporters of the exhibition, as a response to the pandemic.

The quilt is made up of individual squares embroidered in isolation and then stitched together. The result is a unique collective record of living through the pandemic.

As well as sponsoring the exhibition, the C&TA also supports and promotes Norwich Castle’s costume and textiles collection and over the last three decades its members have contributed more than £100,000 to enable the Norfolk Museums Service to extend and improve it.

Acquisitions supported by the C&TA include the Lorina Bulwer embroideries featured in Textile Treasures. The conservation of the Brereton Tester was also supported by a grant from the Association. See www.ctacostume.org.uk for more information.

Textile Treasures is at Norwich Castle from October 23 2021 to February 20 2022.