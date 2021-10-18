The Ryedale Bronzes: Evidence of an Imperial Cult in rural Yorkshire

A 1,800-year-old hoard, including a bust of the Emperor Marcus Aurelius, offers up some tantalising clues to Roman life in the rural Yorkshire
The three bronzes and engineer’s plumb bob in the Ryedale Roman hoard, which has recently been acquired by Yorkshire Museum, are offering a rare insight into a religious ceremony in rural Yorkshire that experts believe culminated in the burial of the objects as an offering to the gods.
Dating from the later 2nd century AD, the collection of bronzes was found by metal detectorists James Spark and Mark Didlick in a field near Ampleforth in Ryedale, North Yorkshire, in May 2020.
Most remarkable among the hoard is the striking bust of Antonine emperor Marcus Aurelius, who was Roman emperor from 161–180 AD and whose reign, history tells us, was the last of the ‘Pax Romana’ Emperors, which is known as a period of stability.
The bust measures 13cm high and would have sat atop a sceptre or priestly staff as a focal point for religious ceremonies. Being the face of the emperor, it is also a potent symbol of the Imperial Cult, the empire-wide worship of emperors as divine.
Such direct evidence of the Imperial Cult is exceedingly rare, especially in rural settings like Ampleforth, which lies some 20 miles north of York and has hitherto yielded little evidence of Roman activity.
In terms of its execution and style, experts regard the bust as being absolutely unique, extremely rare and of great national significance in its own right.
The collection of bronzes, which are each preserved in outstanding condition, displaying no corrosion and being largely complete, also includes a statuette of the God of War, Mars, a handle of a knife shaped as part of a horse and an engineer’s plumb bob.
“The Ryedale Roman Hoard is a find of national significance and great rarity,” says Dr Andrew Woods, senior curator of the Yorkshire Museum. “Each of the bronze objects exhibit exceptional artistic quality and craftsmanship, making them stand amongst the finest artefacts known from Roman Britain.
“It is a truly exceptional collection of Roman objects and together they have the potential to greatly add to our understanding of the Romans in Yorkshire and across the North.”
The hoard has now become part of the Yorkshire Museum’s existing Roman collection, helping to broaden the understanding of the period.
“Most of the museum’s nationally significant Roman collection derives from urban centres,” adds Woods. “This hoard will allow the museum to tell the important story of rural Roman Yorkshire, while highlighting Roman activity in an area of the county where previously little was known.”
The beautifully detailed horse and rider figure, a localised depiction of the god Mars, is of a type that has never been found so far north. The knife handle in the form of a horse, may symbolically represent a sacrificial animal in this context.
The plumb bob, which is a weight used with a string to establish a vertical reference line when building, is a large and fine example of a functional object used in Roman engineering projects and is an object still very much in use today. Its inclusion within the hoard is unparalleled in Roman Britain and may hint at this enigmatic ritual grouping being a blessing of an act of building or even landscape engineering.
The purchase was made possible largely thanks to the generosity of American donor Richard Beleson, with additional funding through Art Fund and a number of individual donors. This enabled York Museums Trust to make the purchase from David Aaron, who originally acquired the hoard at auction.
Mr Beleson, from San Francisco, has supported the Museum previously in the purchase of the Wold Newton Hoard https://www.yorkshiremuseum.org.uk/wold-newton-hoard/ of 1,857 copper Roman coins, which were concealed within a ceramic pot.