The Wiener Holocaust Library explores the interwar rise of fascism

The dark decades of the interwar period and rise of fascism are examined through chilling documents and imagery at the Wiener Holocaust Library

In most histories of the twentieth century the 1920s and 1930s emerge as the darkest of decades – a time when politics lurched towards the extremes in response to economic hardships and the long political hangover of the First World War, culminating in the Second World War and the Holocaust.

Recent events have led some historians and academics to draw parallels between this terrible period and the depressing cycle of extremism and rise of right-wing ideologies that have seemingly once again taken root across Europe and elsewhere today.

At the Wiener Holocaust Library, which was founded in 1933 as Britain’s national archive on the Holocaust and genocide, they are examining the first rise of European fascist movements in the 1920s and 1930s as a means of reminding us of the roots and strange appeal of right wing extremism.

The Library provides a resource to oppose antisemitism and other forms of prejudice and intolerance and Dr Roland Clark, exhibition co-curator and lead investigator on the European Fascist Movements, 1918-1941 project at University of Liverpool says: “If we are really serious about combatting extremism, we need to understand what it was like for people to be members of fascist movements.”

Fascist political parties, militia and movements emerged right across Europe in the years after the First World War united by ultra-nationalist ideas and similarities in style and action. Their appeal was huge.

These movements shaped, and in some places remade, politics and society as Fascists mobilised on the streets, physically attacking their opponents and supporting the accession to power of fascist parties in countries such as Italy, Germany, and Austria.

Later, they helped to enable German occupations and the Nazis’ policies of persecution and genocide across Europe.

In Britain, this scourge found its manifestation in Oswald Mosley’s British Union of Fascists (later the British Union), which became a political force that largely failed at the ballot box, yet drew thousands of disaffected people across the UK to their message of right wing nationalism.

Drawing upon The Wiener Holocaust Library’s unique archival collections, first assembled in the 1930s by Dr Alfred Wiener as part of his fight against fascism, as well as the expertise of an international group of specialists in interwar fascism, this exhibition focuses on the experiences of these rank-and-file members of fascist movements in the interwar period.

It explores the world of the young and socially diverse fascist activists and examines their motivations and activities through photographs, documents, posters, propaganda items and other ephemera. Together these frightening and often shocking images reveal the depth of fascism’s appeal.

There are many challenging images, not least a photo of a British woman holding a union flag with a swastika at its centre, which offers a conduit to the complexity of viewpoints that could be drawn to the fascist cause. In Britain by the mid-1930s women constituted almost a quarter of the membership of the British Union, whose position on some issues around women’s rights attracted feminists and even former Suffragettes to their cause.

Mosley’s own conversion to fascism – having been both a Conservative and Labour MP – mirrors this complexity and how, at its height, his party managed to attract over 50,000 members until their overt Nazism, anti-Semitism and tendency to street violence saw their high profile supporters desert them and their popular support wane.

Elsewhere the imagery reminds us of Fascism’s appeal to a broader range of people across Europe in the 1930s – like the artist intelligentsia of Mussolini’s Italy and Europe’s youth movements as evidenced by the photo of Romanian teenagers – their bare chests adorned with crude swastikas – spending their summer camp working at a brickworks.

From the familiar images of young and middle aged Nazi men in 1920s Bavaria to a group of young fascist women saluting from the pages of the 1936 fascist annual, Kampf und Sieg (Struggle and Victory), it’s a sinister parade – and a chilling reminder of the power of fascism to attract a wide range of people.

Today, as extreme right-wing radicalism grows in strength in Europe and elsewhere, this is a timely look back to these first manifestations of a destructive phenomenon.

This Fascist Life: Radical Right Movements in lnterwar Europe is at the Wiener Holocaust Library until February 4 2022.