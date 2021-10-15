Telling the unheard stories of the Royal Navy’s Coastal Forces

A new permanent gallery at Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower tells the hitherto untold stories of the Royal Navy’s Coastal Forces

It has been said that the actions of Britain’s Coastal Forces were the nearest thing to hand-to-hand fighting experienced within the Royal Navy during the Second World War.

Operating in the English Channel, North Sea and Mediterranean the Navy’s ‘little ships’ or Motor Torpedo Boats (MTBs) were mainly wooden boats crammed with ammunition, explosives and high-octane fuel crewed by young men with an average age of 21.

These young crews, who were often naval Reservists, became accustomed to attacking enemy naval forces at close range and often at night. By the end of the war they had fought over 900 actions – sinking around 400 enemy vessels, including 48 E-boats and 32 midget submarines for the loss of 170 vessels.

Now their exploits are being told for the first time in a dedicated permanent gallery, The Night Hunters, which has opened at The National Museum of the Royal Navy’s Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower in Gosport.

The service had its genesis in the First World War when small, fast boats were first developed to respond to the stealthy attacks of the German Navy in British waters. But it was during Second World War that the Navy really expanded the service.

Taking centre stage are two historic boats from this latter period, Coastal Motor Boat CMB331 and MTB71. Dubbed the “Spitfires of the Seas” these boats were often deployed in the dark, at incredibly high speeds as small but fast attack craft travelling at up to 35 knots.

CMB 331 was commanded by Commander Derek ‘Jake’ Wright who quickly gained a reputation for bringing his crew back alive. He was one of only 44 people to be awarded three Distinguished Service Crosses during the Second World War.

The gallery features some of his personal artefacts including uniform which by modern standards would barely have managed to protect the crew from the elements.

The young crews under the command of men like Wright were, despite their years, highly trained for a theatre of war punctuated by high risks, incredible danger and challenging working conditions. Their service was recognised with an unprecedented 3,000 decorations, including four Victoria Crosses.

Rare photographs capture the intensity of serving in the coastal forces as well as the off-duty antics of the crews. Because of the stealthy nature of their operations, few photographs exist of the men in action but rare sketches, note books and some of the more personal ephemera give a fascinating insight into the lives of these young men.

A range of objects reveal their human stories; like the hat box lid shredded by shrapnel that saved the life of Telegraphist Alfred Solomon. On March 10 1943, MTB 622 was attacked and sunk by an enemy destroyer just off the coast of the Netherlands.

Solomon was saved when his hatbox took the full force of an exploding shell. He became a Prisoner of War, keeping up spirits as a violinist in the camp symphony orchestra.

Another poignant object, an escape compass designed to help captured crew escape from enemy territory, belonged to man who was not so lucky.

On the night of April 25 1944, John Horley was on board one of three Motor Torpedo Boats in the English Channel near Barfleur when three enemy destroyers appeared out of the darkness.

“No living man could describe what came our way; it was just a blazing hell,” recalled Leading Seaman Ken Forrester who was one of the lucky survivors. Over 30 men, including John Horley, were killed that evening.

The display also includes ships models, medals, surviving pieces of kit and uniform and an audio-visual display that vividly recreates the drama and adrenaline of a MTB night attack on a convoy.

Another rare survivor is a set of orders for Operation Neptune (D-Day) Issued to Lieutenant Commander Richard Gallichan, commander of Motor Launch 303.

During the landings, ML 303 laid smoke to hide the inshore minesweepers and led ships to their anchoring positions off Gold Beach, which was one of two British landing beaches during the Normandy landings. Despite the instruction to destroy the orders by fire, Gallichan decided to keep them.

The Night Hunters also highlights the essential role played by the Womens’ Royal Naval Service (WRNS) who managed and worked the 23 shore bases all around the UK coast from which the boats operated. Shore bases were also located across the globe from Iceland to the Far East.

“The Night Hunters is an extraordinary opportunity to highlight a hitherto little-known part of the Royal Navy story,” says Professor Dominic Tweddle, Director General of the National Museum of the Royal Navy. “Their service has all the elements of an incredible story, but sadly they often paid with the ultimate sacrifice.”

The exhibition has been partly funded by the Coastal Forces Heritage Trust (CFHT) who have been working for over ten years on the project and used funding from fines levied on the banking industry for manipulating the LIBOR rate to help bring it to fruition.

The gallery is named the Robert Hichens Memorial Exhibition after Lieutenant Commander Robert Hichens, a legendary figure who pioneered successes against German fast attack E-boats in the North Sea and English Channel.

He became the most highly decorated RNVR (Royal Navy Volunteer Reserve) Officer with two Distinguished Service Orders, three Distinguished Service Crosses and three Mentions in Dispatches. His death in 1943 sent shockwaves through the coastal forces.

“They were incredibly brave young men onboard what were really quite basic boats, loaded with fuel and ammunition, working at high speed, often under the cloak of darkness,” adds Tweddle. “Their service and sense of duty send a shiver down the spine and we are truly grateful to be working with the CHFT to open a gallery, so that their story can be shared.”

