West Norfolk Hoard: England’s largest Anglo Saxon Gold coin find

Norwich Castle Museum hopes to acquire the largest Anglo Saxon gold coin hoard ever found in England

The largest find to date of gold coins from the Anglo-Saxon period in England has been revealed after it was unearthed by metal detectorists in a field in West Norfolk.

Buried shortly after AD 600, the West Norfolk hoard contains a total of 131 gold coins, most of which are Frankish tremisses, solid gold coins from the Frankish Kingdoms of Gaul and Western Europe, which were not yet produced in East Anglia at the time.

The hoard also contains nine gold solidi, a larger coin from the Byzantine empire worth three tremisses and four other gold objects, including a gold bracteate (a type of stamped pendant), a small gold bar, and two other pieces of gold which were probably parts of larger items of jewellery.

It is thought the presence of these items suggests that the coins should be seen as bullion, valued by weight rather than face value. Experts say the haord will help transform our understanding of the economy of early Anglo-Saxon England.

“This internationally-significant find reflects the wealth and Continental connections enjoyed by the early Kingdom of East Anglia,” says Tim Pestell, Senior curator of Archaeology at Norwich Castle Museum, which hopes to acquire the find.

“Study of the hoard and its find spot has the potential to unlock our understanding of early trade and exchange systems and the importance of west Norfolk to East Anglia’s ruling kings in the seventh century.”

East Anglia is famed for its Anglo Saxon heritage, but the previous largest hoard of coins of this period was a purse containing 101 coins discovered at Crondall in Hampshire in 1828. It had been disturbed before discovery and may originally have included more coins. Buried around AD 640, the hoard contained a mixture of Anglo-Saxon, Frankish and Frisian coins, along with a single coin of the Byzantine Empire, minted in Constantinople.

Archaeologists now regard this period – the decades on either side of AD 600 – as quite literally a ‘golden age’ for Anglo-Saxon England. The largest find of gold metalwork from the era is the spectacular mid-7th century Staffordshire hoard, discovered in 2009 by Terry Herbert and comprising over 5.1kg of gold and 1.4kg of silver. But it contains no coins.

Back in East Anglia, the famous ship burial from Sutton Hoo in Suffolk, which dates somewhere between AD 610 and 640, includes a purse of 37 gold coins, three blank gold discs of the same size as the West Norfolk coins and two small gold ingots, as well as many other gold items.

The Sutton Hoo purse contained only Frankish coins, reflecting the fact that although imported coins were already used in East Anglia by this time, they were not yet being minted in the area by the time of the burial.

Another important Anglo Saxon grave was discovered in 2003 at Prittlewell in Essex, probably buried a few years before the Sutton Hoo ship, and yielded two gold coins and other gold objects.

The majority of the objects in the latest hoard were found between 2014 and 2020 by a single detectorist, who together with the landowner has requested anonymity, hence the find currently being described only as coming from ‘West Norfolk’.

A Coroner’s inquest is currently being held to determine whether the find constitutes Treasure under the terms of the Treasure Act (1996). If any two or more coins contain more than 10% of precious metal and are confirmed by experts to be more than 300 years old, they will be declared Treasure and will be the property of the Crown. Typically, the government only claims the find if an accredited museum wishes to acquire it, and is in a position to pay a reward equivalent to the full market value.

In this case the anonymous finder reported all of his finds to the appropriate authorities. However, ten of the coins were found by a second detectorist, David Cockle, who had permission from the landowner to detect in the same field.

Mr Cockle, who at the time was a serving policeman, failed to report his discovery and instead attempted to sell his coins, pretending that they were single finds from a number of different sites. Mr Cockle’s deception was uncovered, and in 2017 he was found guilty of theft and sentenced to 16 months in prison, as well as being dismissed from the police.

“The West Norfolk hoard is a really remarkable find, which will provide a fascinating counterpart to Sutton Hoo at the other end of the kingdom of East Anglia,” says Helen Geake, Finds Liaison Officer for Norfolk.

“It underlines the value of metal-detected evidence in helping reconstruct the earliest history of England, but also shows how vulnerable these objects are to irresponsible collectors and the antiquities trade.”

The administration of the Treasure process is undertaken at the British Museum who also manage the Portable Antiquities Scheme (PAS) in England (in Wales it comes under the management of Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales).

Thousands of archaeological objects, many of them found by members of the public, are logged every year with the Finds Liaison Officers of the PAS to improve our understanding of the past. They can be explored at www.finds.org.uk