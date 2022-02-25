Xanadu goes south west as Coleridge heads home to Somerset

The British Library is lending its manuscript copy of Kubla Khan to The Museum of Somerset as part of a celebration of Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s time in the county

It was Lord Byron who prompted the poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge to publish one of his most renowned poems, Kubla Khan, in 1816.

Inspired by an opium dream, Coleridge originally penned the famous stanzas in Somerset in 1797 but kept it back for readings – partly because it was unfinished after he was interrupted by a ‘person from Porlock’. The unwanted visitor, he said, destroyed his creative flow as he tried to capture the last vestiges of his drug-induced reverie.

‘Person from Porlock’ has since become literary shorthand for the interruption of creativity by an uninvited person, and many a scholar has conjectured about the identity of the Porlock caller.

Some ascribe him to William Wordsworth, who at the time also lived in the lea of the Quantock Hills at Alfoxton House in Holford. Others say the interrupter may have been Coleridge himself; a manifestation of his own mental block.

Visitors to this exhibition will be able to draw their own conclusions as well as discovering the story of the time Coleridge spent living in and near the Quantock Hills, from 1797 to 1799, his relationship with William and Dorothy Wordsworth, and the legacy of his writing.

Whatever the real chain of events around Kubla Khan, its creation is said to have happened in a lonely farmhouse at Culbone, Somerset, where Coleridge said he imagined the poem in “a sort of Reverie brought on by two grains of Opium.”

According to the poet’s own preface to the poem, which visitors can see sketched in Coleridge’s own hand out at the end of the manuscript (a ‘fair copy’ reproduced for his publisher), the dream centred on Shangdu, which was the summer capital of the Yuan dynasty founded by the Mongol Emperor Kublai Khan.

The poem’s evocation of Xanadu and of ‘caverns measureless to man’ has been an inspiration for artists, writers and musicians ever since and it remains the most famous of all unfinished poems.

Tantalizingly, Coleridge’s last stanza, which is surely one the best poetic descriptions of the effects of ecstatic music on a listener (played by an Abyssinian woman on a dulcimer), appears on page two together with his explanation of the circumstances around the poem.

Its return to Somerset as part of a British Library loans scheme offers a welcome chance to experience the magic of seeing a famous, hand-written literary manuscript and consider its meaning, importance and genius, close to the place where it was created.

“The Somerset landscape lies near the heart of Coleridge’s poetic achievement and it was in West Somerset that most of his best-known poetry was written,” says Tom Mayberry, Chief Executive of the South West Heritage Trust. “This is a real homecoming.”

As well lending the unique Kubla Khan manuscript, The British Library is lending a first edition of ‘Lyrical Ballads’ by William Wordsworth and Coleridge. First published in 1798 the book contained just four poems by Coleridge, although one of them was The Rime of the Ancient Mariner.

‘In Xanadu: Coleridge and the West Country’ is at the Museum of Somerset, Taunton, from March 12 to June 25 2022.

On May 19 a talk about Coleridge and his West Country connections will be given by Tom Mayberry Chief Executive of the South West Heritage Trust and author of ‘Coleridge and Wordsworth in the West Country’. Short gallery tours will also be running monthly from March to June, spotlighting the objects and artworks on display.